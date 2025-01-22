Winter storm brings record-breaking snow across the Gulf Coast, snarls cities in the south

A powerful winter storm tore across the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, piling snow atop white sand beaches and smothering cities with snowfall totals unseen for decades, if not a century.

By evening, enough snow had fallen around Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama, to easily break records set by an 1895 Gulf storm — and the snow hadn’t tapered off there yet.

At least 10 people were killed, including three by exposure to the arctic cold and five in a crash on an icy road in South Texas.

Across the region, officials urged residents to stay home as hundreds of major crashes were reported on roads covered in ice, which might not melt for days.

Still, the rare event brought many people outside to stare, sled and make snowmen. The last significant snowfall in Houston — which, like many other Sun Belt cities, has no snow plows to clear the slick streets — was in 1960.

Tuesday’s matched or maybe topped it. The New Orleans airport had 8 inches of snow, also a record.

But the highest snowfall total appeared to be 10.5 inches in Rayne, Louisiana, just west of Lafayette, according to reports to the National Weather Service.

Houston snowfall

About 3 to 4 inches of snow fell in Houston, the most in a generation. The city’s two airports canceled all flights, and the weather service advised drivers to stay off the roads “at all costs.”

The Texas electricity grid, crippled by a major winter storm in 2021, was holding steady.

Unusual emergency

The first-ever blizzard warning was issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas, and governors across the South, more accustomed to threats from hurricanes than winter storms, issued state of emergency declarations.

School campuses were shuttered, in some cases through Wednesday.

Travel disruptions

Airports across the Southeast closed, and more than 2,000 flights were canceled in and out of the United States, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

Rail service also took a hit, with Amtrak announcing cancellations and delays. And Interstate 10 was shut down in and around New Orleans.

Across the country

The Gulf storm is part of an intense blast of Arctic air that has brought heavy snow to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, and frigid temperatures to the Rockies and the Upper Midwest.

Wind chills of minus-30 Fahrenheit in the Texas Panhandle were recorded overnight, along with minus-37 in parts of Iowa.

The cause

The polar vortex — a large, whirling mass of Arctic air — is usually kept in check by the jet stream. But when the jet stream gets wobbly, the cold air can bust out and shift south.

A 2021 study suggested that changes in the Arctic, which fossil fuel emissions are warming twice as quickly as the rest of the globe, could be stretching the polar vortex and making the jet stream more wobbly.

New York Times News Service