PM Modi arrives in Thailand for two-day BIMSTEC Summit, receives warm welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Thailand for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit, where he was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

During his visit, he will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

"Landed in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand," Modi posted on X.

Upon his arrival at the Don Mueang airport here, members of the Sikh community performed Bhangra.

"Special Maritime neighbours with shared civilizational bonds. PM @narendramodi lands in the vibrant cultural city of Bangkok on an Official Visit. Warmly received by the Deputy PM & Minister of Transport Mr. Suriya Jungrungreangkit at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"Extensive discussions with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra @ingshin & the 6th BIMSTEC Summit lie ahead," the post read.

After concluding Thailand visit, he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.