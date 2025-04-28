President Murmu confers Padma awards to Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, R Ashwin, PR Sreejesh and others

The Padma Awards 2025 were conferred at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours to a distinguished array of recipients.

Among those recognised were film personalities Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with celebrated sportspersons Ravichandran Ashwin and P.R. Sreejesh. Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously for his contribution to Indian music.

The ceremony celebrated excellence across diverse fields, underscoring the spirit of national pride and achievement.

1 15 President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to S. Ajith Kumar. (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Ajith Kumar stands as a towering figure in Indian cinema, particularly within the Tamil film industry. Renowned for his remarkable versatility, he has brought to life a wide spectrum of characters with effortless ease, earning him a place among the finest actors of his generation. His influence, however, extends well beyond the silver screen, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture and society at large.

2 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin in the field of Sports during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin, widely regarded as one of India's finest spinners, bid farewell to international cricket last year following India's Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The seasoned off-spinner is currently representing Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

3 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan on former hockey player PR Sreejesh during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

P.R. Sreejesh, one of the most celebrated figures in Indian hockey, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour. The goalkeeper, who announced his retirement last year, was instrumental in India's resurgence on the global stage, playing a defining role in securing consecutive Olympic medals.

At the Tokyo Games in 2021, Sreejesh’s heroics between the posts were central to India’s historic bronze-medal finish. He signed off in style at the Paris Olympics last year, delivering another commanding performance that underlined his reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in the sport’s history.

4 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on former chief of Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki (posthumously) during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, accepted the honour from the President. (PTI)

Osamu Suzuki, the long-serving chairman and patriarch of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has been posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

Suzuki, who led the company for over four decades, played a transformative role in India's automotive landscape, through the launch of the iconic Maruti 800, which made car ownership accessible to millions.

5 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in the field of Art during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had posted on X, “What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are.”

6 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, the publisher of Tamil daily Dinamalar, during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, the publisher of leading Tamil daily Dinamalar, has been honoured with the Padma Shri for rendering illustrious services in the fields of literature, education and journalism.

7 15 Indian actor Nandamuri Balakrishna awarded with the Padma Bhushan Award by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. (PTI - Screengrab)

The Telugu actor has been honoured with one of India's top civilian awards - Padhma Bhushan -for his exceptional work in the industry.

8 15 Renowned Para Athletics Coach, Dr. Satyapal Singh receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi for his contribution to the field of Sports. (Screengrab)

Dr. Satyapal Singh has been a driving force behind the rise of para-athletics in India, coaching and mentoring a generation of athletes who have brought glory to the nation. His unwavering commitment to training differently-abled sportspersons has paved the way for numerous international triumphs, establishing India as a formidable presence on the global para-sports stage.

9 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on freedom fighter Libia Lobo Sardesai during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Goan freedom fighter Libia Lobo Sardesai, 100, was honoured with the Padma Shri on Sunday for her pivotal role in the state’s liberation struggle.

10 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on puppeteer Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Bhimavva Shillekyathara, a 96-year-old puppeteer was honoured for the Padma Shri for her dedication to Togalu Gombeyaata, a traditional shadow puppetry art.

11 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on social worker Suresh Harilal Soni during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Suresh Harilal Soni is a social worker who works for welfare and rehabilitation of leprosy patients. The Government of India honoured Padma Shri award to Soni in recognitions of his social works.

12 15 American author & researcher known for his writing on Vedic culture and spirituality, Stephen Knapp receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Literature and Education. (Screengrab)

Stephen Knapp, widely known by his spiritual name Sri Nandanandana Das, has been honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. An accomplished author, researcher, and speaker, Knapp is also the founder of the Vedic Friends Association (VFA), dedicated to promoting Vedic culture and philosophy worldwide.

13 15 President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri on oncologist Vijayalakshmi Deshamane during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI)

Vijayalakshmi Deshamane is an Indian oncologist surgeon from Kalaburagi, she has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award.

14 15 Singer Jaspinder Narula receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to the field of Art. (Screengrab)

Singer Jaspinder Narula is honoured with the Padma Shri in recognition of her contributions to music, particularly playback singing in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, and her work in classical and Sufi music.

15 15 Farida Pankaj Udhas, wife of Late Pankaj Udhas, receives the award from President Droupadi Murmu. (Screengrab)

Singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumous) has been conferred with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of Art. His wife Farida Pankaj Udhas receives the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The Padma awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and are presented across various disciplines, including public affairs, science and engineering, social work, medicine, literature, sports, and civil services.