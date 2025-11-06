President Droupadi Murmu meets Harmanpreet, Smriti and team, says 'this team shows India at its best'

President Droupadi Murmu met the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, where skipper Harmanpreet Kaur presented her a team jersey signed by all the players.

"You have become role models for the younger generation, especially girls", Murmu said.

1 5 President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with the ODI World Cup winning women's cricket team, at Rashtrapati Bhavan (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Murmu expressed confidence that the team will keep Indian cricket at the top in the future as well.

She also acknowledged the hardships the players must have faced in their cricketing journey.

"Sometimes they would have even lost sleep. But they overcame all challenges," she said.

2 5 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur presented the World Cup trophy to the President (PTI)

Murmu said that after the victory over New Zealand, people strongly believed that despite the ups and downs in the match, "our daughters would prevail." She underlined that their hard work, excellent playing skills, determination, and the love and blessings of their families and cricket lovers have been behind their success.

3 5 Murmu poses with the ODI World Cup winning women's team at Rashtrapati Bhavan(President Droupadi Murmu with the ODI World Cup winning women's cricket team during a meeting, at Rashtrapati Bhavan(PTI)

Murmu congratulated each member of the team. "Millions of Indians in every corner of the country and abroad are celebrating this victory." The President said that the team reflected India in its makeup.

4 5 The ODI World Cup winning women's cricket team with the President (PTI)

"They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances. But they are one Team -- India. This team shows India at its best," Murmu said.

She said that the team strengthened the belief of all Indians in their capability by defeating the seven-time world champion and then-undefeated Australian team.

5 5 President Murmu being presented the team's jersey by women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur(PTI)

"Winning the final match by a large margin against a strong team in a tough match is a memorable example of Team India's excellence," she said.

Murmu said she appreciated all - head coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, and support staff.

India clinched their first-ever global title in women’s cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 50-over World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, a landmark moment for the sport in a cricket-loving nation.

During the interaction, Kaur also presented the World Cup trophy to the President.

The team had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.