Political rumble among leaders heat up final leg of Delhi Assembly polls campaign

1 8 TTO Graphics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi saw a high-voltage drama as the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress escalated their war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the charge on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

2 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, at RK Puram in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. PTI picture

PM Modi’s 'Aap'da' jibe

Addressing a rally in RK Puram Sunday, Modi slammed AAP alleging that the party ruling Delhi made false promises and indulged in corruption. He accused "AAP-da" of destroying 11 years of the national capital and claimed that a double-engine government dedicated to development and growth will now be elected.

Modi said to the crowds: "Entire Delhi is now saying -- ab ki baar", and reportedly the gathering chanted "Modi sarkar".

The prime minister later in a post on X said, "Delhiites trust only the BJP because it does what it says. It is clear from the huge crowd gathered in RK Puram that the 'lotus' will bloom in Delhi."

3 8 n this image released by @INCIndia via X on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls in New Delhi. PTI picture

Rahul Gandhi toes BJP’s Sheeshmahal, Yamuna charge against Kejriwal

Speaking at a rally in Hauz Qazi Chowk, Gandhi highlighted Kejriwal's transformation from a leader in a WagonR to living in a Rs 45 crore 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"He (Kejriwal) first came in a small car — a WagonR — then climbed the pole and, after coming down, went straight to the 'Sheesh Mahal' with automatic doors and big TVs," Gandhi said.

Holding up a bottle of Delhi’s tap water, Gandhi challenged Kejriwal to drink it, alleging that the water quality remained poor despite promises of cleaning the Yamuna.

"Kejriwal claimed to clean the Yamuna," Gandhi said while sniffing the water. "We will see you (Kejriwal) in hospital."

Gandhi accused Kejriwal of making hollow promises similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."A battle was going on between Narendra Modi and the Congress. While this battle was going on, Arvind Kejriwal came and climbed an electric pole, claiming he would bring new politics, eradicate corruption, clean the water of the Yamuna and Delhi, spread brotherhood," he remarked.

4 8 In this image released by @AamAadmiParty via X on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Jai Bhagwan Upkar at Bawana Assembly Constituency, in Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. PTI picture

Kejriwal: Delhi Police to influence poll results

AAP convener and former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal accused the BJP of resorting to "hooliganism" ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

"The BJP will use its goons and Delhi Police extensively to win the elections. They will try to intimidate voters, especially those in slum areas," he claimed.

Kejriwal accused the BJP workers of threatening and assaulting AAP volunteers and supporters in the New Delhi constituency where he is contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

"Our leaders and supporters are being threatened to join the BJP or face arrest and attacks. But we cannot be scared," he said.

Kejriwal announced the launch of a new social media campaign with the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi' on X as its response to the alleged threats. Several video clips and messages were posted from the verified handles of Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP and other party leaders and workers.

5 8 Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate from Jangpura constituency Tarvinder Singh Marwah during a public meeting for Delhi Assembly elections, at Jangpura, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. PTI picture

Delhi left behind as AAP kept fighting with Centre: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah Monday said Delhi has been left behind because the Aam Aadmi Party kept making excuses and fighting with the Centre.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jangpura, Shah called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia "bade miyan and chote miyan" and accused them of "looting" Delhi.

"'Bade miyan and chote miyan' looted Delhi after making false promises. They are both going to lose the elections," he said. "States having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years. Delhi has been left behind, they keep making excuses and fighting with the Centre like a cry baby (babua sa munh banakar).”

Shah said Sisodia is the only education minister in the country who went to jail in connection with a liquor scam.

He also attacked Kejriwal for failing to fulfill his promise of taking a dip in the Yamuna and alleged that Kejriwal lied to the people of Delhi and gave them only garbage, toxic water, and corruption.

"Kejriwal did not take a dip, so BJP workers dipped his cutout in the river. They found that pollution in the river made the cutout so sick that it had to be admitted to AIIMS," Shah quipped.

6 8 In this image released by @INCIndia via X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public meeting for upcoming assembly elections, in Seemapuri, Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. PTI picture

PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal are slaves of big industrialists, says Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a public meeting in Seemapuri, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that both PM Modi and Kejriwal are alike and both are "slaves of big industrialists".

She slammed Kejriwal, saying his politics emerged from the assertion that "I am honest and everyone is a thief". "Beware of those who say so," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Kejriwal came based on honesty but what happened? The liquor scam took place," she said. "Modi ji said we are honest and these Congress people are thieves. What honesty has he shown in the last 10 years? He handed over the entire resources of the country to Adani-Ambani," she alleged.

7 8 In this image released by @BhagwantMann via X on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a road show in support of the party candidate for Delhi Assembly polls, at Madipur, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Choose AAP for education over violence, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann urged voters to choose education over violence, stating that AAP is working towards empowering the youth.

Addressing a roadshow in Jangpura as part of AAP's election campaign, Mann claimed that the people of Delhi have already made up their minds and the voting on February 5 is just a formality.

"People have only two options -- one is a party that prioritises education and the other that thrives on conflict. You must decide which path to take," Mann said.

8 8 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. PTI picture

BJP ally Naidu: City residents can't distinguish between drinking, drainage water

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP over the lack of infrastructure development and dubbed the Delhi model as a "total failure".

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, took a jibe at the AAP government, saying Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar", and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.

Speaking to reporters after an election campaign in the national capital, he said "weather and political pollution" were plaguing Delhi.

Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology, Naidu said and added "poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums." He also questioned the sustainability of welfare politics without wealth creation.

"Without creating wealth, what is the right of a politician to distribute wealth?" he asked, calling for a national debate on the issue.

Drawing from his political experience since 1978, Naidu highlighted the stark contrast between Delhi's current state and its historical position as a career-building hub.

"Originally, Delhi used to be home for building careers. It was our pride. Today, nobody is coming here. People are going from Delhi to other places for livelihood and opportunities," he observed.

The national capital will head to the polls on February 5, while the counting of votes and the announcement of results are scheduled for February 8.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing a fourth consecutive term, hoping to secure another victory for his party. The BJP is aiming for a comeback after 26 years.