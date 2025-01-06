‘Nehru cut power’: Narendra Modi’s teleprompter ‘fails’ again, social media quips erupt

1 15 X/Ashish936547621

Teleprompter versus lies

One user posted, “The teleprompter failed in front of his lies. He also did not want to convey the lie to the public.”

2 15 X/INCKerala

Who’s in charge?

Another user quipped: “Helpless Mr. Prime Minister! Teleprompter stopped working in the middle. Cannot utter a word without it. People think that Modi controls everyone, whereas he is under the control of the teleprompter operator and scriptwriter.”

3 15 X/JeeGarimaa

Shortcomings in penances

Another reaction read: Shortcoming again in medication? Sangh Parivar's 'greatest orator' fails when #teleprompter fails!”

4 15 X/Delhiite_

Greatest orator fumbles

One wise person declared: “The greatest orator fumbles without a teleprompter, and the camera shifts to the audience to cover it up. Is this just aging, or has the script gone missing too?”

5 15 X/KrishnaKPandey_

Failure is permanent?

“Modi Teleprompter Promax. Failure is permanent, success is temporary. He can't speak a word without teleprompter,” posted another user.

6 15 X/JK_Gidwani

Power Cut: plot twist

One user wrote: “Not sure what to speak? Teleprompter error!”

7 15 X/Entidoto

Kejriwal cut the wire?

“The teleprompter failed. Looks like Kejriwal cut the wire,” joked one user, blaming AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for the mishap.

8 15 X/BagchiAsh

Nehru cut the power?

“Nehru ji disconnecting the power to the teleprompter,” another user posted with a picture, bringing into the picture the BJP’s fall guy for all troubles ailing India.

9 15 X/geetv79

The ‘feku’ jab

A post stated: “Fake Orator is struck dumb when the teleprompter fails. Every single thing about this Feku is hugely FAKE.”

10 15 X/mediacrooks

‘Lost puppy’ moment

“Jitni chaabi bhari Ram ne… arre utna chale khilona. That’s how a lost puppy looks like when the teleprompter fails. It can’t even make improvisation,” read another tweet. Sorry the first part is too difficult ton translate from Hindi.

11 15 X/taj_india007

Teleprompter PM?

“We have elected a #TeleprompterPM. Modi Without Teleprompter is like BJP Without EVM,” wrote one user

12 15 X/Sydusm

Two failures

“One Nation. Two Teleprompters. Both failed,” said another user,

13 15 X/sphavisha

‘PR PR na raha’

“Modi Ji’s teleprompter failed like BJP in Delhi. But no worries, in the last 4 years, Modi Ji spent Rs 4,300 crore of Janta’s tax money to repair his image,” declared another user.

14 15 X/rajivtango

A shopping suggestion

One wise person declared: “Then the teleprompter failed, but the brain failed too! Hey brother, you can buy an airplane worth 8,000 crores; also buy a good teleprompter!”

15 15 X/ChekrishnaCk

One nation, one teleprompter

Nehru returned again as another user wrote: “Finally, it was Nehru who cut the wire of the teleprompter, which made the great orator Modi Ji go blank in the middle of the speech.”