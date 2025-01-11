Paris, we’re coming: Pakistan International Airlines' ad flies into joke storm

A single image can sometimes convey more than intended—and not always in a positive way.
Four years after a ban from EU regulators following a string of accidents, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is making headlines again—this time for a promotional blunder that’s left the internet in stitches.
The state-owned airline recently announced the resumption of its Islamabad-to-Paris flights starting January 10, 2025. But instead of celebrating this milestone, PIA managed to plunge straight into controversy—literally.
The ad in question features a dramatic visual of a plane plunging toward the iconic Eiffel Tower, accompanied by the tagline, "Paris, we’re coming today." Beneath it, in a barely noticeable smaller font, reads: "Resuming flights between Islamabad and Paris from January 10, 2025."
Shared on PIA's official account on X (formerly Twitter), the post quickly went viral—but for all the wrong reasons. Critics questioned the tone-deaf imagery, given PIA’s recent safety record, while netizens wasted no time unleashing a barrage of memes.
For an airline already plagued by controversy—from allegations of overbooked flights with passengers standing in aisles (as per a BBC report) to mishandling operational safety—this mishap further solidifies PIA's reputation as a magnet for chaotic headlines.
“Flying straight into trouble—classic PIA,” quipped one user.
The internet’s verdict? PIA might have been aiming for a grand comeback, but it crash-landed into meme territory instead.
Sometimes, even a simple attempt at celebration can spiral into turbulence, as PIA discovered the hard way.
This time, PIA has outdone itself. Maybe their head of graphic designing was on leave or maybe it’s time for PIA to hire someone new.
A threat?
Satirist Kamlesh Singh echoed the sentiments of many who were baffled by the choice of imagery.
This marketing strategy is so bad, it might actually be genius.
Parisians sweating even in the snowy winters, all thanks to PIA.
From skyscrapers to iconic landmarks, it looks like Pakistan International Airlines’ marketing team is evolving through time. Also, who’s next on that timeline?
The ad has drawn comparisons to a controversial PIA advertisement from 1979, which depicted a Boeing 747 casting its shadow over the Twin Towers in New York City—an image that resonates painfully in light of the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed 2,997 lives in 2001.
Another X user was baffled by the fact that it was PIA’s official X handle and out of concern (or sarcasm) tagged and warned France to be safe.
Pakistan doing things, no one else can dream of. But the larger question should be, “How did this get approved?”
Blunder or deliberate? All we know is PIA needs to think before it posts.
Everyone checked, even we checked. Yes it is as real as it can be.
PIA: where every flight feels like an episode of ‘Final destination’.
Since being shared, the post has gone viral, with over 15 million views.