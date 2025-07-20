Opposition flags Trump's remarks, SIR in all-party meet; govt says all issues to be discussed

1 4 nion Ministers Kiren Rijiju and J.P. Nadda leave after attending the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 20, 2024. PTI picture

The government on Sunday informed an all-party meeting that it is ready to discuss all issues raised by the opposition in the Monsoon session of Parliament, and said that it will respond appropriately to demands for a response on US President Donald Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor.

At the customary meeting ahead of the session beginning on Monday, the opposition raised various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

2 4 Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan and others during the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 20, 2024. PTI picture

The government sought coordination with the opposition in the smooth running of the month-long session.

There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said.

His remarks come amid the Opposition's plans to raise the controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan, leading to a cessation of hostilities.

“Government will respond appropriately in Parliament,” he said when asked about the Opposition’s intent to bring up Trump’s remarks.

3 4 Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh during the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 20, 2024. PTI picture

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's claims, "lapses" which led to the Pahalgam attack and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls in Bihar.

He said it was incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by his party.

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said he raised the alleged "poll scam" of SIR in Bihar and Trump's claim that he brokered 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, at the meet.

BJD's Sasmit Patra said the Centre can't escape responsibility from the "failing" law and order in states and Parliament should debate it.

He was referring to an incident of self-immolation by a college student and another case of a 15-year-old being set on fire by a group of men in Odisha.

Patra said there was a "complete collapse" of law and order in Odisha and the BJP government there was "helpless".

4 4 RJD Prem C. Gupta and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule during the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 20, 2024. PTI picture

CPI(M)'s John Brittas said Prime Minister Modi should speak in Parliament on Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack.

Leaders of various political parties attended the meeting chaired by Union minister and leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J.P. Nadda. Rijiju and junior minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also represented the government at the meeting.

Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu and RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were amongst those who are attending the meeting.