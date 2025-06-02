Newcastle, Tottenham, Bologna: A curse-breaking season ends with Europe's redemption tale

As the curtains fall on the 2024–25 football season, it will be remembered not just for the champions it crowned but for the curses it shattered.

From Paris to Stuttgart, from South London to Bologna, football fans across the globe witnessed a year where long-standing droughts ended and historical burdens were finally lifted.

This was not just a season of goals and glory, it was a season of redemption — a curse-breaking season of football.

1 8 Paris St Germain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League. (Reuters)

PSG finally lay their ghosts to rest

In Munich, history was rewritten.

Paris Saint-Germain secured their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a staggering 5-0 victory over Inter Milan.

It was the most dominant win ever recorded in a European Cup final, breaking the record for the highest winning margin.

More than the scoreline or the silverware, the night symbolised the rebirth of a club that had long chased glory the wrong way.

Led by Luis Enrique, who once conquered Europe with Barcelona, PSG achieved this feat without Lionel Messi, Neymar, or Kylian Mbappe — the stars who once defined their ambitions.

The only other French club to win the European Cup was Marseille in 1993. Coincidentally, they too lifted the trophy in Munich, also against an Italian team.

2 8 Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro holds aloft the Europa League trophy during a lap of appreciation after the match. (Reuters)

Tottenham end 17-year trophy drought

For Tottenham Hotspur, the label of “bottlers” no longer applies.

The North London club lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy, ending a 17-year wait for silverware. Their last triumph was the EFL League Cup in the 2007–08 season.

Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League table, just above the relegation zone, they earned a Champions League berth by virtue of their European success.

In a dramatic final against Manchester United, Spurs defied the odds and secured a major trophy, reaffirming their place among the Premier League’s Big Six.

3 8 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates with the trophy during the parade. (Reuters)

Harry Kane breaks his trophy duck

While Spurs celebrated in Europe, their former talisman Harry Kane found redemption of his own.

The England striker won his first major trophy with Bayern Munich, securing the Bundesliga title on May 4.

After over 200 goals and 14 years without silverware at Tottenham, Kane's move to Germany last year was driven by a desire for success. Though he missed out last season due to Bayer Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten run, this year he finally tasted glory.

“It’s nice to be on the other side to be honest, to have that celebration I’ve not had before,” Kane told The Guardian.

4 8 Crystal Palace's Joel Ward and Marc Guehi celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup. (Reuters)

Crystal Palace win first major trophy

In England, Crystal Palace made history of their own.

The Eagles lifted the FA Cup for the first time in their 119-year history, defeating Manchester City in a fairytale final.

Eberechi Eze's decisive goal and a crucial penalty save from goalkeeper Dean Henderson sealed the win.

Fans erupted in joy, singing through the streets of South London:

“When I was a young boy, my father said to me; Listen here my son, You’re CPFC. Here we are; You know us by the noise. Pride of South London; The Famous Palace Boys.”

Manager Oliver Glasner, who took over during a period of struggle, turned Palace's fortunes around.

His leadership ensured a comfortable finish in the Premier League and the club's first taste of major silverware.

5 8 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. (Reuters)

Newcastle’s long wait ends

In March, another long drought ended when Newcastle United lifted their first major domestic trophy since 1955.

The Magpies edged past Premier League champions Liverpool 2-1 in the EFL League Cup final at Wembley.

The win was a testament to the work of manager Eddie Howe, who has rebuilt Newcastle into a competitive force.

Their fifth-place finish also secured Champions League football for next season.

6 8 Bologna's Dan Ndoye celebrates with the trophy after winning the Coppa Italia. (Reuters)

Bologna’s 51-year wait

In Italy, Bologna lifted the Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) with a 1-0 win over AC Milan, ending a 51-year trophy drought.

Last season under Thiago Motta they had shown promise, but it was under Vincenzo Italiano that they finally triumphed.

Finishing ninth in Serie A, Bologna may not have made headlines in the league but gave their fans a long-awaited celebration on May 15.

7 8 VfB Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the DFB Cup Final. (Reuters)

Stuttgart celebrate after 18 years

In Germany, VfB Stuttgart claimed the DFB Cup on May 24 with a 4-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

It was their first major trophy in 18 years, having last tasted success in 2007 with the Bundesliga title.

Their win came against a spirited Bielefeld side that had eliminated four Bundesliga clubs en route to the final.

With this triumph, Stuttgart secured a place in the next season's Europa League.

8 8 Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh, Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and teammates celebrate after winning the Scottish Cup Final. (Reuters)

Aberdeen deny Celtic a treble

In Scotland, Aberdeen FC lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years, defeating Celtic 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout at Hampden on May 24.

The win was monumental, not only ending a long drought but also preventing Celtic from completing a domestic treble. For manager Jimmy Thelin, it was silverware in his very first season at the helm.

From Paris to Glasgow, from the mighty to the underdogs, 2024–25 will be remembered as a year where dreams came true and ghosts were exorcised.

In stadiums across Europe, long-suffering fanbases finally found joy. Records were broken, curses lifted and hearts healed.

Football, in its purest form, is about hope. And this season, hope triumphed.