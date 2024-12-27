Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, political leaders pay their respects to Manmohan Singh at his residence

Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence on 3 Motilal Nehru Road, the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for over 10 years.

1 7 Narendra Modi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur Kohli as he pays his last respects to Singh. PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draped in the tricolour, Singh's body was placed in a flower-bedecked casket at the bungalow, where leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the departed leader in the presence of his wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members.

2 7 Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the latter's residence. PTI.

Sources said his cremation is likely to take place on Saturday as the family is waiting for one of his daughters to arrive from the United States.

3 7 Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. PTI.

Other than Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda also paid tributes to Singh.

4 7 Amit Shah pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. PTI.

Top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, too paid their last respects to Singh. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders were also present.

5 7 Mallikarjun Kharge pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. PTI.

"Paid tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji at his residence. India will forever remember his contribution to our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X, sharing images from his visit.

6 7 Arvind Kejriwal pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.PTI.

The 92-year-old former two-time prime minster passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS, where he was rushed in the late evening after he suddenly lost consciousness.

7 7 President Droupadi Murmu pays her last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. PTI.

His body was taken to his residence late on Thursday night after embalming. The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up India's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in global financial and economic sectors.

RELATED TOPICS Manmohan Singh