Modi receives 21-gun salute in Jeddah as F-15 fighter jets escort his arrival into Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a 21-gun salute as he landed in Jeddah for his two-day state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at a hotel in Jeddah and sang 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' as they waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

One of the members of the Indian diaspora told ANI, "I am very excited to see PM Modi here. We are so grateful that we got this opportunity."

Another member said, "We are so excited to be here. We thank the Crown Prince for inviting PM Modi here. Seeing all the vibrant colours here, the positive energy around us, we are all very excited..."

Earlier, Saudi Arabian F-15 fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft as it entered the Gulf nation's airspace on Tuesday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the port city in four decades.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a video of the Saudi jets escorting Modi's aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft being escorted by F15 planes of the Royal Saudi Air Force in the Saudi airspace.

Modi has said India and Saudi Arabia have a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region and the growing defence and security collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust.

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, Modi described Saudi Arabia as "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".

"We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said. "The growing defence and security engagement and collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust," he said.

Trade and investment, energy and defence cooperation, the regional security situation and connectivity initiatives were expected to figure in the Prime Minister’s meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, foreign secretary Vikram Misri had said on Saturday.

Modi and Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Sources cited in PTI said that Modi might also discuss issues relating to Hajj including the quota for Indian pilgrims during his meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

India’s Haj quota for 2025 has risen to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014, with arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims finalised. But due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in contract agreements, approximately 42,000 Indians are unlikely to perform the sacred pilgrimage this year.