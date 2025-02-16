Modi govt 'utterly incompetent, only capable of PR', Delhi railway station stampede triggers political firestorm

1 6 People board an overcrowded train for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night claimed 18 lives and left over a dozen injured, exposing severe lapses in crowd management. The chaos erupted around 9:55 p.m. on platforms 14 and 15, as thousands surged forward to board trains bound for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is underway. Witnesses described a scene of sheer panic, with people gasping for air, crushed under the weight of the stampede.

As grief-stricken families demand answers, political leaders have begun pointing fingers, with the Opposition outright blaming government negligence for the catastrophe.

2 6 Grieving relatives of Poonam Devi, a woman from Bihar's Chapra who died in New Delhi railway station stampede, outside the mortuary at the LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (PTI)

A nation in shock, a government under fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X : "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.."

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident."

3 6 A man falls amid a huge rush of passengers for boarding an overcrowded train for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (PTI)

While official statements from the government express condolences, Opposition leaders are demanding accountability.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Modi government for the tragedy. "The videos coming from the station are extremely heartbreaking. The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth in the case of deaths at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely shameful and condemnable. We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured," Kharge said.

4 6 An ambulance near the mortuary at the LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi stated, "This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence."

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal remarked, "A stampede at the heart of the national capital—this is incompetence at its peak. Where were the special arrangements for an event of this magnitude? The government cannot escape responsibility. This kind of a disaster taking place in the national capital, under the direct watch of the Central Government, shows that the government is utterly incompetent and is only capable of PR, not actual management."

5 6 NDRF personnel deployed at the New Delhi Railway Station following a stampede that took place at platform no. 14 and 15, in New Delhi, early Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (PTI)

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an independent judicially-monitored SIT investigation. "This was an avoidable tragedy. The BJP government is trying to cover up what happened. This is what needs to be done instead: Appointing an independent, judicially-monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy. An independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways. Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of Indians; it does not deserve the Modi government's mismanagement," Owaisi said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha wrote on X: I raised concerns in Parliament about the urgent need for better railway crowd management, but the government ignored it. This is not an accident—it is criminal negligence. The responsible authorities must be held accountable."

6 6 A cleaning staff collects belongings of passengers scattered on a tin shed a day after a stampede took place at the New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (PTI)

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, "Another tragic stampede, another failure of the Modi government. How many more lives must be lost before the Railway Minister takes responsibility?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised Ashwini Vaishnaw. "The Railway Minister says the situation is ‘under control.’ But what about the 18 dead? That statement is not just insensitive—it’s outrageous," she said.

RELATED TOPICS Modi Government Mahakumbh