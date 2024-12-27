MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mock drills to tackle stampede and sort processions: Prayagraj prepares for Kumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj is on its way to deliver yet another awe-inspiring Kumbh Mela to be held between January 13 and February 26, 2025

PTI Published 27.12.24, 02:50 PM
Sadhus of Shri Panch Dashnam Panchagni Akhara during the ‘Peshwai’ procession, which marks the arrival of the 'sadhus' and other members of an 'akhara' or sect for the annual 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. PTI
SDRF personnel conduct a mock drill to tackle stampede-like situations, in Prayagraj, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. PTI
A glimpse of the 'Peshwai' procession. PTI
During an emergency mock drill at the central hospital set up for the Kumbh Mela 2025. PTI
Prayagraj brims with joy and positivity as saints enter the city. PTI
Horse-mounted UP Police personnel keep watch during the 'Peshwai' procession, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. PTI
Drums and other instruments welcome the arrival of the saints. PTI
Performers in breathtaking costumes offer a demonstration of their art at the 'Peshwai' procession. PTI
