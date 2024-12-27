Mock drills to tackle stampede and sort processions: Prayagraj prepares for Kumbh Mela 2025

1 8

Sadhus of Shri Panch Dashnam Panchagni Akhara during the ‘Peshwai’ procession, which marks the arrival of the 'sadhus' and other members of an 'akhara' or sect for the annual 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. PTI