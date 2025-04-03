'Merit sold for...': Mamata faces Opposition's verbal volleys after SC verdict on Bengal SSC scam

1 8 Mamata Banerjee (PTI

The Mamata Banerjee government suffered a severe blow earlier today as the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta high court's decision to quash 25,753 teacher and non-teaching staff appointments made through the School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016.



Following which, there was a barrage of criticism against the Trinmool Congress supremo.

Suvendu Adhikari: 'Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable'

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called the verdict a “crushing defeat” for Mamata Banerjee, stating, “Mamata Banerjee’s close aide, Partha Chatterjee—who served as the Education Minister and was caught with wads of cash—is already in jail for his role in the scam. The chief minister, under whose watch this massive fraud ruined the careers of thousands of youths, must also be held accountable and face trial.”

Sukanta Majumdar: Demand immediate resignation of failed CM

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed Chief Minister of the state, @MamataOfficial. The Supreme Court’s verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money! Taking full responsibility for this huge corruption, I demand the immediate resignation of the failed Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. No more forgiveness!”

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya: Cannot be determined who was eligible

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya pointed out the scale of injustice. “When the whole process of recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools has been termed ‘tainted’ by the Supreme Court, it cannot be determined who was eligible and who was not. One must also think of the interest of those lakhs of candidates who had been deprived of a fair selection process for the jobs.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: State govt didn't assist SC

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the state government of failing its own people. “The state government did not assist the Supreme Court by presenting documents before it properly,” he said, adding that the administration prioritised shielding the guilty over protecting the innocent victims who lost their jobs.

Mohammed Salim: At whose fault such huge numbers of jobs have been lost

CPI(M) Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim said the education system in state schools will be affected since a large number of teachers lost their jobs. Salim further stated that, in keeping with the apex court direction, the state government should take urgent steps to fill posts that have fallen vacant. "It must be ascertained at whose fault such huge numbers of jobs have been lost," he said. Maintaining that the CPI(M) has never claimed that all the appointees got their jobs by illegal means, Salim said it is because of the corrupt practices of some people that everyone has been affected.

Priti Gandhi: Under Mamata’s rule, merit sold for money

BJP’s Priti Gandhi said, “Supreme Court upholds Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel the recruitment of 25,000 teachers & non-teaching staff in 2016, for state-run schools in West Bengal. Under Mamata’s rule, merit of educated unemployed youth was sold for money, it was a cash-for-jobs scam!”

What happened...

A division bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ruled that the recruitment process was riddled with corruption, manipulation, and fraud, making it beyond redemption.

“In our opinion, this case is where the entire selection process has been vitiated. Manipulation and fraud on a large scale, coupled with the intention to cover up, have tainted the selection process beyond repair,” observed Chief Justice Khanna. “The legibility and credibility of the selection procedure are denuded. We find no reason to interfere in the HC, since the appointments are by fraud and cheating and we see no reason to interfere.”

What next?

With the Supreme Court slamming the door on the recruitment scam, the Mamata Banerjee administration faces an uphill battle.

The verdict has not only obliterated thousands of illegitimate job appointments but also intensified the Opposition’s demand for accountability.

The ruling has once again put the spotlight on corruption within the state government.