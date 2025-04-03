‘Respect judiciary, can't agree with judgement’: Mamata Banerjee reacts to Supreme Court verdict on Bengal SSC scam

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Calcutta high court’s order canceling 25,753 appointments made through the School Service Commission (SSC), arguing that it could destabilise the state’s education system.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, Banerjee said she respected the judiciary but could not accept the ruling.

"As a citizen of this country, I have every right to have an opinion. I respect the judge and the judiciary, but I can't agree with the judgement," she stated.

She also emphasised a key part of the Supreme Court’s verdict, quoting directly: “Candidates who are already employees need not be asked to refund or make any payment.”

Banerjee highlighted that while the appointments were nullified, those who had worked under the scheme would not be required to return their salaries.

She also stressed that candidates with disabilities would still have a chance to reapply, with possible relaxations in age and other criteria.

The chief minister accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating the legal battle to destabilise Bengal’s education system. “This is the target of the BJP government — to collapse the education system in Bengal,” she alleged.

While Banerjee’s remarks set the stage for a fresh political clash over the recruitment scam, the Supreme Court’s ruling has closed the door on reinstating the dismissed employees, despite allowing certain concessions for affected candidates.