Memes flood social media after Apple unveils iPhone 17 series at ‘Awe Dropping Event’

Apple’s latest flagship smartphones have sparked a wave of online humour following their grand reveal at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 9.

The launch, dubbed the “Awe Dropping Event,” introduced four new models in the iPhone 17 lineup: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, addressing an audience at the Steve Jobs Theater, declared, “We are raising the bar again,” as he introduced the company’s most advanced smartphones to date.

The latest launch has also triggered a meme fest on social media.

The iPhone 17 features a larger 6.3-inch screen and is available in five colours. It is the first non-Pro iPhone to feature a ProMotion display with a 120-hertz refresh rate.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max mark a significant design shift with a heat-forged aluminium unibody enclosure, making them the most powerful iPhones Apple has produced.

The Pro Max offers up to 2 terabytes of storage for the first time, while both models start with 256GB of storage. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 134,900 and the Pro Max at Rs 149,900.

This year’s flagship devices feature a redesigned rear camera module that stretches across the phone’s body.

Powered by the A19 Pro chip, they incorporate a vapour chamber with de-ionised water, making them the first liquid-cooled iPhones capable of sustaining high performance under heavy workloads.

The models include a ceramic shield back, improved battery life and a 48-megapixel sensor on all three rear lenses. The AI-powered Center Stage front camera adds further capabilities.

The iPhone 17 Air, the thinnest iPhone yet at 5.6 millimetres, is priced at Rs 119,900. It is powered by the same A19 Pro processor as the Pro models, along with the N1 networking chip and C1X modem.

Supporting only eSIM, it will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue from September 19.