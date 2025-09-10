iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and more: Apple launches latest devices with AI upgrades

1 6 Apple CEO Tim Cook holds an iPhone 17 pro and an iPhone air, as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2025. (Pictures: Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple unveiled a new generation of the iPhone, including a sleek model dubbed iPhone 17 Air, and several other devices on Tuesday, as it looks to drive upgrades and spur sales ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The Cupertino, California-based company largely kept device prices unchanged from last year, but dropped the 128 GB storage option from its iPhone lineup.

Here's all you need to know about the latest Apple devices:

iPhone Air

2 6 An iPhone air hangs during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US.

The iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimeters, starts at $999 and will be available from September 19. Positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, the Air introduces a new premium tier to the company's product lineup.

The device runs on the same A19 Pro processor as the iPhone 17 Pro, paired with Apple's N1 networking chip and C1X modem. The model, which supports only eSIM, will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colors.

Apple executives described the iPhone Air as offering "MacBook Pro levels of compute in an iPhone".

iPhone 17

3 6 A person uses a phone to capture iPhones on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US.

The iPhone 17 comes in five colors and features a larger 6.3-inch screen. The device brings the ProMotion display with a 120-hertz refresh rate to a non-Pro iPhone for the first time.

Powered by the latest A19 processor built on 3-nanometer technology, the iPhone 17 is designed to handle more on-device AI tasks. The device now offers 256 GB of storage as the base configuration.

It also includes a new 48-megapixel rear camera and an upgraded front camera with a wider field of view. The "Center Stage" feature uses AI to automatically adjust photo orientation.

iPhone 17 Pro

4 6 iPhones 17 Pro are displayed during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US.

Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro, starting at $1,099, with the Pro Max version offering up to 2 terabytes of storage for the first time.

The device features a new aluminum unibody, along with a plateau design on the back housing its camera system.

It is powered by the A19 Pro chip and uses a vapor chamber with de-ionized water, making it the first liquid-cooled iPhone to sustain performance under heavy workloads.

The Pro also adds a ceramic shield back, longer battery life and an upgraded camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor on all three rear lenses and an AI-powered "Center Stage" front camera.

Airpods Pro 3

5 6 Apple AirPods Pro headphones displayed during an Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US.

The new model features stronger active noise cancellation than previous generations and introduces Apple Intelligence–powered live translation, which can be triggered with a gesture.

The earbuds have a smaller design and come with new foam eartips for improved fit and isolation. They also add heart-rate sensing during workouts via Apple's smallest heart-rate sensor, giving users fitness data without extra accessories.

Battery life is rated at up to eight hours on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled.

Apple priced its latest wireless earbuds at $249, with sales beginning on September 19.

Apple Watch

6 6 An Apple Watch series 11 titanium is displayed during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US.

Apple unveiled its new lineup of smartwatches, including the Series 11 priced at $399, the lower-cost SE 3 at $249, and the high-end Ultra 3 at $799.

The company showcased new health and safety features, including a hypertension alert on the Series 11 and satellite connectivity on the Ultra 3.

Apple said the hypertension detection feature has not yet received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.