Manila to Paris, Kolkata to Frankfurt, Good Friday draws people together in ritual and remembrance

On Friday, Christians across the world marked Good Friday with prayers, processions, and re-enactments of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In cities and towns, on beaches and inside cathedrals, believers gathered to reflect on sacrifice and faith.

From Jerusalem to Germany, Cyprus to South Africa, Good Friday was marked through processions, re-enactments, and rituals — each rooted in local tradition. In the Philippines, Ruben Enaje was once again nailed to a cross in a dramatic re-enactment, while in Paris, Skopje, and Durban, worshippers gathered for prayers, baptisms, and public commemorations.

1 10 PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

People offer prayers during Good Friday mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, in New Delhi, Friday, April 18, 2025.

2 10 Reuters

Worshippers carry crosses during the Christian Good Friday procession in Jerusalem's Old City, April 18, 2025.

3 10 Reuters

Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, Germany, April 18, 2025.

4 10 Reuters

Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje is carried after being nailed to the cross during his reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines, April 18, 2025.

5 10 Reuters

Nuns and other Catholic faithful take part in a Good Friday procession in Kolkata, India, April 18, 2025.

6 10 Reuters

Charalambos Phylahtou, Deputy Mayor of Kathikas, takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday, during Orthodox Easter celebrations in Kathikas village, Cyprus April 18, 2025.

7 10 Reuters

People pray during a Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession in front of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, France, April 18, 2025.

8 10 Reuters

Worshippers gather for the celebrations for the Passion of the Lord at the Church of Saint Clement of Ohrid, on Good Friday, in Skopje, North Macedonia, April 18, 2025.

9 10 Reuters

Church elders baptise a worshipper on the beach on Good Friday in Durban, South Africa, April 18, 2025.

10 10 Reuters

Worshippers gather for the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday at Saint Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 18, 2025.

RELATED TOPICS Jesus Christ Paris