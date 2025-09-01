Mamata accuses BJP of ‘using army for politics’ after TMC’s protest stage in Kolkata dismantled

1 4 Soumyajit Dey

The Trinamool Congress’ protest stage at Kolkata’s Mayo Road became the latest flashpoint in the battle between the state government and the Centre on Monday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of “using the army for politics” after the Indian Army dismantled the structure that had stood for weeks beside the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road.

Mamata Banerjee rushed to the spot as soon as she received news of the dismantling.

“They have cut off our mic (microphone) connection and demolished the stage, you can see. I have no grudge against the army, because we are proud of the army. But when the army has to follow the BJP's words, then doubts arise about where the country is going!” said the TMC supremo from the site.

She insisted that the protest had been peaceful.

“No roads are closed for this TMC programme. It is being held on Saturday and Sunday. Permission was also taken for it. Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants. The police could have talked to our party and opened our pandal. We would have opened it, or shifted to another place.”

Mamata claimed the entire exercise had BJP’s stamp. “When I reached the foot of the Gandhi statue, about 200 army personnel were running away after seeing me,” she said.

“It is not your fault. You did it on the BJP's terms. You did it in Delhi's words. You did it on the Delhi's defence minister's words. We have this much intelligence. We are not blaming the army. We are blaming the BJP, their minister,” she added.

A defence official made it clear that the stage had overstayed its permitted duration.

“Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India. Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been put up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed,” he said.

With no action from organisers, the army informed Kolkata police and began dismantling the stage.

A Maidan police officer confirmed that army officials said the structure had to be taken down following repeated weekend protests. Police stayed on site to prevent any escalation.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party would shift its protest venue to Rani Rashmoni Road.