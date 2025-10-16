Nation salutes NSG on its 41st Raising Day; see pictures of India’s Black Cat commandos in action

India on Thursday celebrated the 41st Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG), the elite ‘Black Cat’ commando unit renowned for its precision, courage and professionalism in safeguarding the nation from terrorist threats.

1 8 NSG commandos in action. (X/@AmitShah)

Established in 1986, the NSG functions as India’s Federal Contingency ‘Zero Error Force’, tasked with tackling terrorism in all its manifestations.

The National Security Guard, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is the country’s premier quick-reaction counterterrorism force.

It was founded on October 16, 1984, following Operation Blue Star, to counter terrorist activities and respond to internal security challenges.

Union home minister Amit Shah extended greetings to NSG personnel on X, writing, “Greetings to the NSG personnel on their Raising Day. They have set gold standard in combat excellence by securing our nation with unwavering valiance and sacrifice. Salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice while fulfilling their commitment to the nation.”

The decision to create the NSG was taken by the Union Cabinet in 1984 to form a Federal Contingency Force comprising highly motivated, specially equipped and well-trained personnel to deal with terrorism in any form.

A nucleus comprising the Director General and other essential elements was sanctioned in June 1984, and steps were initiated to raise the force.

A bill to create the organisation was introduced in Parliament in August 1986 and received the President’s assent on September 22, 1986, marking the formal inception of the NSG.

The basic philosophy of the NSG is swift and precise action, with immediate withdrawal from the theatre of operation.

Modelled on the lines of the SAS of the United Kingdom and GSG-9 of Germany, the NSG is a task-oriented force comprising two components — the Special Action Group (SAG), drawn from the Army, and the Special Ranger Groups (SRG), consisting of personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police Forces.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on X, writing, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the brave soldiers of the National Security Guard (NSG), ever dedicated to the nation's security, and their families on the 41st Raising Day of NSG! Imbued with the motto 'Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha', the exemplary role, indomitable courage, and valor of NSG soldiers against terrorism and anti-national forces is a symbol of pride for the entire nation. Jai Hind!”

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote, “My warm greetings to NSG personnel and their entire families on the National Security Guard 'Raising Day'. We are proud of our extraordinary Black Cat Commandos who terrorise the terrorist.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to the force, stating, “Heartfelt congratulations to India's brave and dedicated security warriors on the foundation day of the National Security Guard (NSG). For the past four decades, @nsgblackcats have been making the country's security impregnable. Through their strategic expertise and sacrifices in challenging operations, this elite force has continuously enhanced the nation's pride. The bravery of the NSG in counter-terrorism operations has elevated national security to new heights. With the motto 'Best Security Everywhere,' these valiant warriors not only protect the borders but also strengthen the safety and confidence of citizens.”

The NSG’s operational excellence has been proven through several major interventions. During the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the 51 Special Action Group (SAG) of the NSG launched ‘Operation Black Tornado’ to confront terrorists holding hostages across multiple locations.

The 60-hour-long operation resulted in the neutralisation of eight terrorists and the rescue of hundreds of hostages.

For over four decades, the NSG has remained a symbol of the nation’s resilience and commitment to combating terrorism, upholding its motto of providing the “Best Security Everywhere.”

Home minister Amit Shah, addressing the 41st Raising Day celebrations in Manesar, Haryana, on November 14, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

He highlighted that several measures have been implemented to protect the nation from terrorist threats and announced that the NSG would establish a new hub in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.