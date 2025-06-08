In viral video, Mahua Moitra dances to Bollywood classic with husband Pinaki Misra

A video of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra dancing with her husband, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra, has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by Moitra herself on her Instagram story, captures a joyful moment from their hush-hush wedding ceremony held in Germany on May 30.

The couple was dressed in matching peach outfits —Moitra in a soft pale pink saree with minimalistic jewellery and Misra in a classic kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. They danced to a Bollywood classic melody "Raat Ke Humsafar" from Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore’s An Evening in Paris.

On June 5, Moitra officially announced the wedding on her X account, writing: “Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful,” alongside a picture of the couple cutting their wedding cake.

Moitra, born on October 12, 1974, in Assam, began her professional journey as an investment banker before making a shift to politics. She joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks. In 2019, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency and successfully retained the seat in the 2024 general elections.

Born on October 23, 1959 in Odisha's Puri, Misra entered politics with the Indian National Congress and won his first Lok Sabha election from Puri in 1996. He later switched to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) under Naveen Patnaik and has since secured multiple terms in Parliament, winning from Puri in 2009, 2014, and 2019.