Mahakumbh stampede: Questions rise over security lapses as devotees return to ghats

Rescue personnel carry an injured devotee after a "stampede-like" situation broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the reasons for the tragedy was the sudden surge of pilgrims at the Sangam - all driven by an obvious desire to take the holy dip at 3 am, the start of the auspicious hour.

Family members of victims mourn outside a hospital mortuary after a stampede occurred on 'Mauni Amavasya', at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh targeted the Adityanath government over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanding that the management of the world's largest religious event should be immediately handed over to the army.

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede said "minor incidents" do happen in "such a big event".

UP Fire and Emergency Services personnel try to manage a rush of devotees who arrived to take a holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya', at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said "prompt medical services" and a "green corridor" created for such emergencies "restricted" the damage.

In a statement, the UP government said that more than 50 ambulances rushed "within two to three minutes by creating a green corridor to rescue people affected in the incident. More than 100 rounds were made by ambulances to save people's lives." Doctors also reached the spot within two to three minutes, while the NDRF, SDRF and police were present to assist them, it said.

4 5

Amrit snan, the traditional bathing ritual of akharas that was deferred due to the stampede at Maha Kumbh, resumed on Wednesday.

Led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the procession of akharas made its way on foot towards the Sangam for the snan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara Marg. The chief minister had also issued an appeal on Wednesday asking devotees to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose to avoid overcrowding.

A large number of vehicles carrying thousands of devotees to Maha Kumbh remained stuck on the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to a huge crowd in Prayagraj, officials said.

