What is it like to be at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj? Hear it from the devotees who were there

Higher fares, uneven and slippery roads, poor traffic management, lack of emergency services and insufficient signboards – these are some of the difficulties devotees have faced at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj this year.

1 9 PTI

The MahaKumbh is the world's largest religious gathering, giving devotees a chance to connect deeply with their faith and culture.

2 9 PTI

The Telegraph Online spoke to devotees from across the country about their experiences. Here’s what they had to say.

3 9 Abhinav Saxena from Noida

‘Overpriced transport’ in Kumbh

“I visited Mahakumbh, Prayagraj on 19th and 20th January,” said Abhinav Saxena, 37, a law firm partner from Noida. “The arrangements by the UP government were commendable, but transportation was a major issue.

“Autos and e-rickshaws were in short supply, and their fares were unregulated,” Saxena said. “Drivers were charging arbitrary rates, with no authority keeping them in check. It’s surprising how such a spiritual gathering can lead them to charge as per their whims and fancies.”

4 9 Shriya Dwivedi from Delhi

‘Poor waste management’

For Shriya Dwivedi, 30, an engineer from Delhi, her visit on 22nd January was marred by inadequate waste-disposal systems.

“The arrangements were impressive for managing the crowds, but waste management was lacking,” she said. “More eco-friendly garbage bins and better awareness campaigns are needed. Transport was another issue, covering all sectors is impossible unless you stay for a month. Seamless shuttles could solve this problem.”

She also highlighted the need for medical camps and a better emergency response system.

5 9 Saumya Srivastava from Lucknow

‘Boatmen were charging as per their will’

Saumya Srivastava, 30, a lecturer from Lucknow, visited on 21st and 22nd January and was amazed by the sheer number of devotees. However, she also spoke about the unregulated charges for boat rides to the Sangam for the holy dip. “Boatmen were charging as per their will. The government must introduce fixed fares to avoid such exploitation,” she said.

“In many parts of Kumbh area we have to travel by foot where no arrangements of autos were there, maybe it is difficult for pilgrims who are older,” she added.

6 9 Om Prakash Tiwari from Greater Noida

Slippery roads and poor accessibility to ghats

Om Prakash Tiwari, 52, from Greater Noida, visited on 20th January and described his early morning dip in the Ganga as spiritually uplifting.

However, accessibility to the ghats was a challenge, he said.

“Vehicles should be allowed closer to the ghats for the elderly and families. Uneven, slippery roads within the camp city made it difficult for many, and strengthening these pathways is essential. Clean drinking water and organised camping facilities also need attention,” he added.

“I was quite impressed with the arrangements, especially the way the police and administration managed the large crowds with efficiency,” said Tiwari.

7 9 Abhishek Ojha from Satna, Madhya Pradesh

‘Vendors charging more than MRP’

Abhishek Ojha, 38, a bank manager from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, visited Kumbh on 20th January. He said that more benches and resting spots along the pathways could help devotees, especially elderly individuals and families with children.

“Vendors were charging more than MRP for essentials, which was unfair. The authorities must monitor this,” Ojha said. “Moreover, implementing more visible signage would enhance the overall experience. For those planning to visit, carrying clean water, snacks, and a power bank is a must. Researching medical aid locations is also advisable for the elderly as it can get confusing.

“I feel the government should focus upon ensuring more efficient cleaning of the river that would help minimise health risks and prevent infections for those taking a holy dip,” he added. “Improving the quality of roads within the camp city should also be a priority.”

8 9 Mayank Dwivedi from Faridabad

‘Vendors overcharging for basics like food and water’

Mayank Dwivedi, 27, from Faridabad, shared his experience of visiting the Mahakumbh on 23rd January with his family. While impressed by the government’s floating police chowkies and organised tents, he emphasised the need for better transport facilities for elderly devotees.

“Vendors overcharging for basics like food and water was a major issue. Authorities need to monitor this to ensure affordability for everyone,” he said.

“Connecting with scholars and sadhus, hearing their profound experiences has been both enlightening and heartwarming. But at the same time I also believe more transport facilities could be provided for elderly people and children to make their journey easier and inclusive,” added Dwivedi.

9 9 Arinjay Das from Mumbai

Traffic woes and inadequate emergency services

Arinjay Das, 29, from Mumbai, reached the Kumbh on 10th January with his office team and found that traffic management during peak hours was a significant problem.

“The frequent opening and closing of barricades created chaos,” Das said. “The on-ground staff needs better training to handle general public queries, and a robust SOS service should be accessible to everyone. Clear and frequent signboards are crucial and are lacking to help visitors navigate such a vast area.”

