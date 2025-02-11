Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 45 crore devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, 55 crore expected by end

With just 15 days to go for the Maha Kumbh to end, over 45 crore people have taken a dip at Sangam since the grand event began on January 13, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday.

The Maha Kumbh will end on February 26 with the last major 'snan' on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Devotees perform rituals at Sangam after taking a holy dip on the eve of 'Maghi Purnima' bath festival during ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj

In a statement, the state government said that nearly 55 crore people are expected to visit Prayagraj by the end of the Maha Kumbh.

Even after the three significant ‘amrit snans’ on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, the enthusiasm of pilgrims arriving in the holy city remains unwavering, it said.

On Tuesday, 74.96 lakh people took a dip at the Sangam by 10 am.

According to the statement, Mauni Amavasya saw the highest footfall of devotees as 8 crore people took a dip that day. Meanwhile, 3.5 crore people participated in the amrit snan on Makar Sankranti and 2.57 crore devotees on Basant Panchami.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the prominent political leaders who took a holy dip at Sangam.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, cricketer Suresh Raina and Wrestler Khali were among the prominent personalities who took part in the Maha Kumbh, the statement added.