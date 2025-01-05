Liverpool's Premier League fixture with Manchester United to go ahead despite adverse weather conditions

1 4 General view outside Anfield before the match on January 5, 2025. (Reuters)

Liverpool's Premier League fixture with Manchester United is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday despite adverse weather conditions and snowfall, both clubs announced after two safety meetings.

Britain's Met Office on Friday issued an amber warning, its second-most severe after red, for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales on the weekend, while Liverpool's John Lennon Airport also temporarily closed on Sunday.

League Two matches between Chesterfield and Gillingham, and Fleetwood Town and AFC Wimbledon were postponed on Sunday, as well as a Women's FA Cup tie between Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

2 4 A snowman is seen outside the stadium before the match on January 5, 2025. (Reuters)

"Today's fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions," Liverpool said in a statement.

"We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today."

3 4 A drone view shows snow covering the rooftops of houses in Liverpool, Britain, January 5, 2025. (Reuters)

Liverpool top the standings with 45 points and have a game in hand over the other title contenders.

They are five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, while United, with five losses in their last six league games, are languishing in 14th with 22 points.

4 4 Workers clear snow outside the stadium before the match on January 5, 2025.

Liverpool's Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions caused by storm Darragh.

