Death toll in Lisbon funicular crash rises to 17, 21 injured; probe launched

1 10 Police officers stand near the site of the accident after Gloria funicular railway car, a popular tourist attraction, derailed and crashed, resulting in multiple casualties, according to authorities, in Lisbon, Portugal, September 4, 2025. (Pictures: Reuters)

Flags flew at half-mast in Lisbon on Thursday after at least 17 people were killed and 21 injured in a crash of a hillside funicular railway popular with tourists, while Portuguese authorities began investigating the cause of the accident.

The city's remaining two lines were shut for inspections, authorities said.

2 10 People work at the site of the accident after Gloria funicular railway car.

Footage from the site showed the mangled wreckage of the yellow tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a steep hillside in the Portuguese capital, lying where it had left the track and hit a building, just metres from another car at the bottom of the hill.

Eliane Chaves, a Brazilian who has lived in Lisbon for 20 years, said she walked past the funicular every day.

3 10 A police officer takes photo at the site of the accident after Gloria funicular railway.

"It is truly sad," she said, as tears streamed down her cheeks. "People say that it was negligence but it was not negligence. They supervise it thoroughly. It was an accident, just like a plane or car accident can happen."

Manuel Leal, leader of the Fectrans union, told local TV that workers on the Gloria railway - one of the symbols of the city - had complained about problems with the funicular's haulage cable tension that made braking difficult, but it was too early to say if that was the cause of the crash.

4 10 Aftermath of the Gloria Funicular accident in Lisbon.

The municipal public transport company Carris said in a statement that "all maintenance protocols have been carried out", including monthly and weekly maintenance programmes and daily inspections.

Thirty-eight people were involved in the accident, with 15 killed at the scene while two more died in hospital overnight, said Margarida Martins, head of the city's emergency services.

The injured included four Portuguese, two Germans, two Spanish, one Korean, one Cape Verdean, one Canadian, one Italian, one French, one Swiss and one Moroccan, she said.

5 10 A person makes a video of the site of the accident after Gloria funicular railway.

The German foreign ministry said in a statement that it assumed some of its citizens were among the victims.

Cable snapped

At the scene of the crash police could be seen taking photos of the wreckage as well as inspecting the braking system on the undamaged car nearby.

6 10 View of the site of the accident after Gloria funicular railway, a popular tourist attraction.

The line's two cars, each capable of carrying around 40 people, are attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable with traction provided by electric motors on the cars that counterbalance each other.

As the cable apparently snapped, the car that was coming down the 265-metre slope lost its ability to brake and derailed on a turn, crashing into a corner building.

7 10 First responders work at the site of an accident involving Lisbon's Gloria funicular.

The car at the bottom of the line jolted back a couple of metres (yards) and was apparently undamaged, but video from bystanders showed several passengers jumping out of its windows.

The line, which opened in 1885, connects Lisbon's downtown area near the Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto, or Upper Quarter, famous for its vibrant nightlife.

8 10 First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon.

The Gloria line transports around 3 million people annually, according to the town hall.

Authorities did not identify the victims or disclose their nationalities, but said some foreign nationals were among the dead.

9 10 The wreckage of the Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway car that derailed and crashed.

Some local media reported that a German family-of-three was among the victims, including a three-year-old child who suffered minor injuries, while the father died and the mother was seriously hurt.

Portugal, and Lisbon in particular, has experienced a tourism boom in the past decade, with visitors cramming the popular downtown area in the summer months.

10 10 Police officers stand next to emergency vehicles parked near the site of an accident involving Lisbon's Gloria funicular.

