Kashmir valley freezes; light snowfall likely in higher reaches from Saturday

Kashmir valley continued to be under the grip of cold conditions on Friday, with minimum temperatures settling several degrees below the freezing point, officials said.

There is a possibility of light snowfall, especially in the higher reaches, from Saturday, they added.

1 5 The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar covered in fresh snowfall. (J&K Dharmarth Trust; via.X/@pankajbadgotra)

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to clear skies, Kashmir continued to experience sub-zero night temperatures, with the minimum temperatures remaining several degrees below freezing, officials said.

They said that most parts of the Kashmir valley have been experiencing clear skies with bright sunshine during the day over the past few days, which contributed to the drop in night temperatures.

2 5 The Maharani Shiv Temple of Gulmarg covered in a thick blanket of snow as the area receives fresh snowfall, in Baramulla. (X/@DarShazia25293)

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 4.4 degrees, officials said.

Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 9.6 degrees.

3 5 The newly reconstructed Maharani Shiv Temple in Gulmarg amidst fresh snowfall (X/@Martand_JK)

In Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10.4 degrees the night before, according to the weather office.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, logged a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore town also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees.

4 5 : Icicles hang from the rooftop of a hotel building after fresh snowfall, at ski resort of Gulmarg. (PTI)

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has forecast mainly dry weather on Friday, with the possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday.

5 5 A man clears snow from the top of an ambulance after fresh snowfall, at the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla. (PTI)

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan,' the chances of snowfall are the highest, and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).