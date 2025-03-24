Justice for Abhaya: Doctors, nurses hold protest rally as Calcutta HC questions CBI's approach

The investigation into the RG Kar Medical College case has taken a new turn, with the Calcutta High Court raising critical questions about the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) approach.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, while hearing the case, asked whether the probe agency believes that convicted individual Sanjay Roy was the sole perpetrator or if others were involved in the heinous crime.
The case, which involves the rape and murder of a doctor, has sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests by medical professionals and civilians alike.
In response, doctors and nurses conducted a CGO drive to address concerns regarding the case, with heavy police security deployed in the area.
The entire vicinity was cordoned off with guard rails to maintain order.
During the hearing, Justice Ghosh posed pointed questions to the CBI regarding the nature of the crime.
"Did the investigation at any point indicate that it was a case of gang rape? If so, who are the other suspects?" he asked.
The court also sought clarification on whether the CBI had explored the possibility of multiple perpetrators and whether further inquiry was needed to establish the full extent of the crime.
The questions raised by the judge resonate with the demands of the victim's family and protestors, who have long sought greater transparency and accountability in the investigation.
As the case progresses, the pressure on the CBI to provide comprehensive answers continues to mount.