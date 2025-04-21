JD Vance’s family welcomed with cultural warmth at Akshardham, kids steal hearts in traditional Indian outfits

1 6 US Vice President J.D. Vance with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children visits Akshardham temple, in ​​New Delhi. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dressed in traditional Indian attire chosen especially for their visit to India, US Vice-President JD Vance's three children won hearts, with their photographs going viral on social media shortly after they landed in Delhi on Monday.

2 6 US Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance being received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials upon their arrival in ​​New Delhi. (PTI)

Eight-year-old Ewan wore a grey kurta while his five-year-old brother Vivek was dressed in yellow, with both pairing their kurtas with white pyjamas. Vance's three-year-old daughter Mirabel was dressed in a teal green anarkali suit and a jacket.

3 6 Second Lady of US Usha Vance with her daughter visits Akshardham temple. (PTI)

The trio became a hit among the photographers covering the visit as soon as they deplaned, with their photographs trending on social media during the day.

4 6 US Vice President J.D. Vance with his son visits Akshardham temple. (PTI)

Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome early on Monday. They were received at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While Vance wore a navy blue business suit paired with a white shirt and a red tie, his wife chose a red long dress with a white blazer.

5 6 US Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance arrive in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Vance family visited the Akshardham temple where they posed for camera crews outside the shrine's imposing facade.

Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra during their four-day trip.

6 6 US Vice President J.D. Vance with Second Lady Usha Vance signs the visitors' book during a visit to Akshardham temple, in ​​New Delhi. (PTI)

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding talks with the US vice-president.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.

Vance is being accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials.

The Vances will reach Jaipur in a special plane and stay at the Rambagh Palace hotel. The US vice-president will reach Amber Fort at 9 am on Tuesday and address an event at the RIC at 3 pm.

The family is scheduled to leave for Agra in a special plane early on Wednesday. After returning to Jaipur in the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit the City Palace. He will depart for the US early on Thursday.

RELATED TOPICS JD Vance