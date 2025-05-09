Jammu and Kashmir on edge: Firing, drone threats, and missile launches

1 14 People stand near damaged structures following shelling by Pakistani troops, at Lagama in Baramulla district, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI Photos)

A woman was killed and two family members injured after Pakistani forces launched heavy shelling near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Friday. The Indian Army responded proportionally to the aggression.

The shelling occurred late Thursday night in civilian areas of Uri in Baramulla district, with Pakistan violating the ceasefire. Several areas, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra, and Gingle, were targeted, damaging buildings and forcing locals to flee.

Three family members were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra while they were attempting to escape. One of the injured, Nargis Begum, later died in the hospital.

Due to rising tensions and attacks, all educational institutions in the region have been closed for two days. Residents near the border are being evacuated to temporary shelters to prevent further casualties.

Thursday night was marked by heavy artillery fire and missile intercepts, with residents of Jammu city and nearby villages experiencing significant distress. Air raid sirens added to the panic as defense systems targeted aerial threats from Pakistan.

An Indian flag lies in front of a damaged shop following an overnight artillery shelling from Pakistan at Gingal village in Uri district, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 9, 2025.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Pakistani attempts to target military installations in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur districts were successfully repelled, with no casualties.

“Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means,” the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said on X.

The Border Security Force (BSF) reported thwarting an infiltration attempt in Samba district around 11 pm on Thursday. The attempt, backed by fire from a Pakistani Rangers post, was neutralized, resulting in the death of at least seven militants and the destruction of the Dhandhar post.

Explosions were heard early Friday in Jammu city, leading to a temporary power blackout. These blasts were linked to efforts by security forces to neutralize aerial threats, including loitering munitions. Video footage confirmed the destruction of aerial targets.

Further ceasefire violations occurred in Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu districts, where Pakistani forces fired on Indian positions. Indian forces responded accordingly.

Authorities advised residents to remain calm as schools, colleges, and universities were closed amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.