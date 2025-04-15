‘It can run, jump, capture and make heart emoji’: Meet IPL’s new robotic camera dog

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has added a ‘new member’ to its broadcast family — a robotic camera dog.

1 7 Screengrab (X/@IPL)

ADVERTISEMENT

Equal parts technological and entertainment mascot, this four-legged robot has captured hearts and headlines as it trotted around the sidelines of the ground.

The robotic dog was introduced in a video posted by the IPL’s official X account, where popular broadcaster Danny Morrison unveiled the latest addition to the broadcast team for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

2 7 Danny Morrison with the robotic camera dog. (Screengrab X/@IPL)

In the clip, Morrison shared a few wholesome moments with the mechanical canine — prompting it to create a heart shape using its robotic limbs and even challenging it to a race. The robot, coloured in a brown fur-like material with a camera in place of a face, can run, jump, and capture what is being dubbed ‘pet vision’ for cricket matches.

3 7 Screengrab (X/@IPL)

Equipped with a camera comparable to a GoPro action camera, it is designed to provide fans with dynamic and immersive footage from unique angles around the pitch.

The IPL has also reached out to fans online, asking them to help name the robotic companion, further engaging audiences with this innovative feature.

4 7 Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel interacting with the robotic camera dog. (Screengrab X/@IPL)

Before Sunday’s match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the robot was seen interacting with players from both teams.

5 7 Mumbai Indian's Hardik Pandya with the robotic camera dog. (Screengrab X/@IPL)

While MI captain Hardik Pandya seemed intrigued by the robotic dog, DC skipper Axar Patel appeared confused.

6 7 Reece Topley interacting with the robotic camera dog. (Screengrab X/@IPL)

MI pacer Reece Topley was startled when the robot stood up on its hind legs.

Morrison, keeping the mood cheerful, warned, “Don’t get too close!”

The robotic dog was once again the centre of attention during the LSG vs CSK match in Lucknow, Monday.

7 7 MS Dhoni holding the robotic camera dog. (Screengrab X/@IPL)

When the cameras shifted to MS Dhoni, the CSK captain picked up the robot and laid it down on the ground, rendering it immobile and leaving fans in splits.

The introduction of the robotic dog marked another leap forward in the ever-evolving world of sports broadcasting.

With advancements in camera technology, graphics, ball tracking, and high-definition video, sports coverage in cricket, Formula 1, basketball, and football continues to become more detailed and immersive than ever before.