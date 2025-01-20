Internet celebrates with humour as Bitcoin reaches all time high of $109,000 mark

The cryptocurrency world woke up to a Monday morning surprise as Bitcoin smashed through the $109,000 mark, setting a new all-time high. This dramatic spike came hours before President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, sending cryptocurrency enthusiasts and X users into meme frenzy.

As the world watched the digital currency defying expectations, X users poured their creativity into posts and turned the platform into a goldmine of hilarity.

1 5 X/@coingecko

ADVERTISEMENT

Crypto data aggregator CoinGecko kicked off with a cheeky post. Sharing a mashup of Bitcoin’s new all-time high (ATH) and Squid Game Season 2, they posted: “Bitcoin recorded a new ATH above $109K. Are we going to see another breakout after @realDonaldTrump takes office?”

2 5

X user Huy Bui shared a snapshot of a roller coaster ride captioned, “When Bitcoin jumps 20% overnight and 30% before breakfast.”

3 5 X/@Krypto007

Adding fuel to the laughter fire, X user The Great HODL roped in Trump-themed cryptocurrencies: “With $TRUMP and $MELANIA coins in the mix, #Bitcoin is just sitting back, relaxed, sipping its coffee, thinking - ‘At least I don’t have to worry about my value being tied to a crazy reality show!’”

Trump had on Friday launched a meme coin, known as $TRUMP, with branding including an image from his attempted assassination in July, expanding his cryptocurrency interests that already include World Liberty Financial. Of the total number of tokens, 80% are owned by CIC Digital LLC, which is an affiliate of Trump’s business The Trump Organization, and another business called Fight Fight Fight LLC, the token’s website says.

Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency on Sunday.

4 5

X user Naiive kept the party going with a video of people posing as Marvel characters after emerging from a swimming pool. The caption? “Your ex-girlfriends when Bitcoin hits 250K.”

5 5 X/@TheCryptoLark

Another user posted a video of Lionel Messi crying, paired with the caption: “Germany after checking the Bitcoin price today.” The subtext? European investors might regret their early exits.

Crypto enthusiasts are betting big on more volatility ahead with Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies. And as Bitcoin continues its roller coaster journey, one thing’s for sure—the memes will keep us entertained, even if the market doesn’t

RELATED TOPICS Cryptocurrency Donald Trump