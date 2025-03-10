Indian Navy provides lifesaving aid to Iranian dhow off Somali coast

The Indian Navy responded promptly to a distress call and provided critical medical aid to a Iranian dhow and its injured crew who sustained injuries due to inclement weather off the Somali coast.

"In keeping with the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship INS Tarkash, provided timely technical and medical assistance to an Iranian Dhow and its injured crew off the Somali coast. On receiving a distress call, INS Tarkash swiftly responded to the emergency, the ship's crew expertly operationalised the dhow's defective Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, restoring access to drinking water onboard. Additionally, the ship's medical team provided first aid to an injured crew member who had sustained injuries due to inclement weather," said the Indian Navy.