Nehru to Chetan Bhagat, rupee in freefall gives rise to meme-and-quip waterfall

The rupee logged its steepest single-day fall in nearly two years and ended the session 58 paise down at its historic low of 86.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a stronger American currency and surging crude oil prices.

The Indian currency has been falling for a while now and it has sparked a waterfall of jabs at the government that has also not spared its supporters.

Here are a few examples of an ever-growing list.

#VishwaGuru question

One user asked: “Where is #VishwaGuru?” The user added a picture of Jawaharlal Nehru, whom the Narendra Modi government likes to blame for a lot of India’s current ills.

Slur boomerang

Another user shared a throwback video of PM Modi in which he is seen claiming that there is a competition between the government – the then-Congress-led UPA – at the Centre and the rupee in who can fall more.

Name and shame

One user posted a video of PM Modi’s old statements about the rupee’s decline and what effect it would have on the world of business and Indian businessmen. The user questioned: “Is the government not feeling ashamed? Hasn’t the respect of the country fallen along with the rupee?”

Double standards, much?

Another user posted a video contrasting Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s contrasting statements from her Opposition days stating that she was concerned about the falling value of rupee and cutting to the present when she says, “It’s not the rupee sliding, it's the dollar strengthening.”

Laundry list of issues

One user offered the government a priority list:

“Taxation mess, GST, increase in health insurance premiums, rupee value going down and train accidents. These are the things which the BJP government must solve immediately.”

Whatever you say may be be used against you

Another post roasted Narendra Modi’s recent podcast where the PM was seen discussing his “underutilised” risk-taking capacity, posting: “Bro didn’t even use his full risk capacity, and the rupee is already at its lowest. Imagine if he did!”

Passpost-rupee tumble tango

One user linked the rupee’s fall with India's ranking dropping by five points to 85 this year in the Henley Passport Index and targeted the Right-wing: “Sanghi dummies hate India it seems. Rupee value has gone down and Passport value also has gone down but pin drop silence from sanghi dummies who acted like they cared for our nation pre-2014.”

Blaming Nehru, again

Another wrote: “This is a conspiracy to defame Modi Ji. Clearly, Nehru is behind the rupee’s fall.”

Tongue-cheek alert.

Chetan Bhagat gets speared

Retired Brigadier A.K. Jairath quote-posted Chetan Bhagat’s tweet from Jun 20, 2013 in which the pulp-fiction maestro and economic guru had written: “Rupee at 60. It is mayhem. Close to an economic crisis. But well, the government is silent.”

Jairath write: “Rs 86.20 for a dollar. Your silence now shows ur character and leaning.”

