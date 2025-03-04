MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Tuesday, 04 March 2025

In war-torn Gaza, Palestinians observe Ramadan with charity meals and makeshift iftar gatherings

Palestinians in Gaza mark Ramadan amid conflict, relying on charity kitchens for iftar, as families gather to share meals in the shadow of war

Our Web Desk Published 04.03.25, 11:38 AM

As Ramadan begins, Palestinians in Gaza gather for iftar amid the ruins of many months of Israeli attacks. In Rafah, families break their fast despite devastation, while many still struggle to find food.

1 8
On the first day of Ramadan, Palestinians prepare for an iftar in Gaza. X/@cultureartislam
ADVERTISEMENT
2 8
A destructed street decked up with lights for Ramadan. X/@cultureartislam
3 8
A community meal during Iftar. X/@MideyaAkrayi
4 8
Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis. Reuters.
5 8
Palestinian children gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen. Reuters.
6 8
Palestinian children sit with a bowl of food cooked by a charity kitchen for Ramadan. Reuters.
7 8
Palestinians at their first community iftar. X/@cultureartislam
8 8
Palestinians eating their iftar meal near the rubble of buildings. Reuters.

RELATED TOPICS

Gaza Strip Palestine Iftar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE