In war-torn Gaza, Palestinians observe Ramadan with charity meals and makeshift iftar gatherings
Palestinians in Gaza mark Ramadan amid conflict, relying on charity kitchens for iftar, as families gather to share meals in the shadow of war
Our Web Desk
Published 04.03.25, 11:38 AM
As Ramadan begins, Palestinians in Gaza gather for iftar amid the ruins of many months of Israeli attacks. In Rafah, families break their fast despite devastation, while many still struggle to find food.
On the first day of Ramadan, Palestinians prepare for an iftar in Gaza. X/@cultureartislam
A destructed street decked up with lights for Ramadan. X/@cultureartislam
A community meal during Iftar. X/@MideyaAkrayi
Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis. Reuters.
Palestinian children gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen. Reuters.
Palestinian children sit with a bowl of food cooked by a charity kitchen for Ramadan. Reuters.
Palestinians at their first community iftar. X/@cultureartislam
Palestinians eating their iftar meal near the rubble of buildings. Reuters.