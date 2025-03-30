In historic Nagpur visit, Narendra Modi visits RSS headquarters for the first time as PM

1 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival, in Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (PTI)

Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur has taken over the Internet.

Primarily because this is the first time he has visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters after becoming Prime Minister.

Modi paid tributes at key memorials, laid the foundation stone for an eye hospital, and highlighted his government’s efforts in healthcare and social reforms.

Tribute to RSS founders

On his visit to the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, Modi paid homage to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and the organisation’s second chief, M S Golwalkar.

The PM was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

2 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar at his memorial, in Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (PTI)

“The memorial of the two strong pillars of RSS is an inspiration to lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation," PM Modi wrote in his message. “I am overwhelmed to visit the Smruti Mandir which cherishes the memories of Param Pujaniya Dr Hedgewar and Pujya Guruji,” he added.

Describing the Sangh as the “banyan tree” of India’s immortal culture and modernisation, Modi praised the RSS volunteers for their selfless work.

Visit to Deekshabhoomi

PM Modi also visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. The PM paid homage to Ambedkar’s ‘asthi’ (mortal remains) kept inside the stupa.

3 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (PTI)

In a message penned in Hindi in the visitors' diary, PM Modi wrote, “I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here.”

The PM further said that Deekshabhoomi energises people to move ahead with a system of equal rights and justice for the poor, less privileged and the needy.

“I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaalkhand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb,” Modi said.

4 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying of 'Madhav Netralaya', in Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2024. (PTI)

Foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre

The PM laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. The facility will include a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres.

The project aims to provide affordable and world-class eye care services. The hospital was founded in 2014 in memory of former RSS chief Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

“The government’s policy is to ensure the best medical treatment to the poorest of the poor,” Modi said. He highlighted that under his regime, the number of operational All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has tripled.

5 6 In this image provided by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, during the foundation stone laying of 'Madhav Netralaya', in Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2024. (PTI)

“Our government is making efforts to provide more and better doctors to people,” PM Modi said. “Crores of people are getting free medical treatment due to the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he added.

Focus on national progress

During his address, the Prime Minister emphasised India’s breakaway from colonial legacies. “We discarded penal code which was made with slave mentality and implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,” he said.

He asserted that India is surging ahead by shedding the symbols of slavery.

6 6 People welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival, in Nagpur, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (PTI)

“Our mantra of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family) is reaching all corners of the globe,” PM Modi said, highlighting India’s global outreach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur. He inaugurated the newly-built 1250 metre long and 25 metre wide airstrip for UAVs and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

