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photo-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Humanitarian flotilla arrives in Havana as US oil blockade strains energy crisis

Activists and members of a flotilla coming from Mexico and carrying aid react upon their arrival to Havana’s bay amid a US oil blockade that has dealt a major blow to the island's already ailing energy infrastructure, in Havana, Cuba

Reuters Published 24.03.26, 08:29 PM
Activists waving the Cuban flag as they arrive with humanitarian aid in Havana's bay amid the US oil blockade, March 24, 2026.
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Activists waving the Cuban flag as they arrive with humanitarian aid in Havana's bay amid the US oil blockade, March 24, 2026.

Reuters
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Activists from Mexico carrying aid arrive to Havana’s bay, amid a US oil blockade that has dealt a major blow to the island's already ailing energy infrastructure, Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2026.
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Activists from Mexico carrying aid arrive to Havana’s bay, amid a US oil blockade that has dealt a major blow to the island's already ailing energy infrastructure, Havana, Cuba, March 24, 2026.

Reuters
A vintage car drives by a boat of activists and members of a flotilla from Mexico arrive at Havana's bay, March 24, 2026
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A vintage car drives by a boat of activists and members of a flotilla from Mexico arrive at Havana's bay, March 24, 2026

Reuters
Activists taking part in the Nuestra America Convoy flotilla prepare to depart with humanitarian aid bound for Cuba, in Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, March 21, 2026
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Activists taking part in the Nuestra America Convoy flotilla prepare to depart with humanitarian aid bound for Cuba, in Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, March 21, 2026

Reuters
Activists participating in the Nuestra America Convoy flotilla load a boat with humanitarian aid for Cuba before setting sail from Isla Mujeres, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, March 20, 2026.
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Activists participating in the Nuestra America Convoy flotilla load a boat with humanitarian aid for Cuba before setting sail from Isla Mujeres, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, March 20, 2026.

Reuters
Activists participating in the Nuestra America Convoy flotilla load a boat with humanitarian aid for Cuba before setting sail from Isla Mujeres, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, March 20, 2026.
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Activists participating in the Nuestra America Convoy flotilla load a boat with humanitarian aid for Cuba before setting sail from Isla Mujeres, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, March 20, 2026.

Reuters

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