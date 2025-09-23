How Kolkata’s 24-hour rainfall stacks up against deluges in other metros this monsoon

Kolkata’s heavy overnight downpour that paralysed the city and left residents stranded is not an isolated incident, as other Indian cities have also faced extreme 24-hour rain events in recent months.

1 12 Shopkeepers sit in the water near Tank No 13 in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Tuesday afternoon. (Sourced by The Telegraph Online)

Kolkata

The rainfall, which began close to midnight in the city, intensified into a steady five-hour spell that caused widespread waterlogging and disruption.

The worst affected locality was Garia Kamdahari, which recorded 332 mm of rainfall.

2 12 Purba Sinthee Road, South Dum Dum, North 24 Paragnas. (Sourced by The Telegraph Online)

Jodhpur Park followed with 285 mm, while Kalighat, the home turf of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported 280.2 mm.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) office at Alipore registered 239 mm during the same period.

3 12 A man pulls a cart in a waterlogged area following rainfall, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai

In Mumbai, torrential rain that began on August 16 continued unabated for days, with the city recording staggering volumes on August 19.

4 12 People carrying their belongings wade through waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

The Borivali Fire Station in the western suburbs received 322 mm in just 24 hours, the highest in the city.

Chincholi Fire Station logged 294 mm, Kandivali 276 mm, Vikhroli 232 mm, Kurla 163 mm and Mulund 94 mm.

5 12 A commuter amid rains, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai

Chennai witnessed an intense spell on August 30, when a cloudburst was reported over the Manali area.

6 12 A car moves on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Chennai. (PTI)

IMD data showed Manali (Division 19) topped the charts with 270 mm, followed by New Manali Town with 260 mm and Wimco Nagar with 230 mm.

Between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm alone, Manali logged 106.2 mm, underlining the severity of the cloudburst.

7 12 A man walks through a flooded market as the water level of river Yamuna rose due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India September 5, 2025. (Reuters)

Delhi

Delhi too saw heavy showers beginning August 8. IMD’s Safdarjung station recorded 78.7 mm in 24 hours till 8:30 am the next day.

8 12 Elephant sculptures are partially submerged at Vasudev ghat, as the water level of river Yamuna rose due to heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2025. (Reuters)

Pragati Maidan registered 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm and Palam 31.8 mm.

9 12 Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid heavy rain, at Outer Ring Road's Summanahalli flyover junction in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sep 19, 2025. (PTI)

Bengaluru

Bengaluru experienced its second-highest May rainfall in recent years with 105.5 mm between May 18 and May 19.

HAL Airport received 78.3 mm while Kempegowda International Airport recorded 105.5 mm.

10 12 People use an umbrella and plastic sheets to protect themselves from rain and walk on the side path as the road remains submerged in water during rain in Bengaluru, India, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

The city’s Kengeri locality topped with 132 mm, followed by GEO Campus (125.8 mm), Somashettihalli (119.5 mm), Madanayakanahalli (116.5 mm) and Yelahanka Chowdeshwari (103.5 mm).

The all-time highest May rainfall in Bengaluru was 153.9 mm, recorded on May 6, 1909.

11 12 Vehicles ply on a road amit rainfall, in Hyderabad, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (PTI)

Hyderabad

Hyderabad was lashed by relentless rain on September 14. Siddipet’s Narayanraopet recorded 245.5 mm between 8.30 am on September 14 and 8.00 am on September 15.

12 12 Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road following rainfall, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (PTI)

Abdullapurmet-Thatianaram in Rangareddy district logged 128 mm, while Musheerabad in Hyderabad saw between 114.5 mm and 124 mm across different monitoring points.

The 24-hour deluge in Kolkata, brought over 1,400 mm of rain across major neighbourhoods.

The all-time highest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded in the country remains 1,563.3 mm in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, on June 16, 1995.

