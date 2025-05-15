Hospital in southern Gaza reports 54 people killed in overnight airstrikes in Khan Younis

1 5 A man stands at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2025. (Reuters)

A hospital in southern Gaza reported that 54 people were killed in overnight airstrikes in Khan Younis, as Israeli bombing entered its second consecutive night across the region.

2 5 A Palestinian looks out of a building, near the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2025. (Reuters)

According to staff at the hospital, some of the bodies arrived in pieces, with body bags carrying remains of more than one person. The hospital’s morgue confirmed the death toll at 54.

3 5 People stand next to the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes during their funeral, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2025. (Reuters)

The previous night, similar bombing campaigns in both northern and southern Gaza had left at least 70 people dead, including nearly two dozen children.

4 5 An injured Palestinian man bids farewell to his relatives killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2025. (Reuters)

The airstrikes coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East. His itinerary includes stops in Gulf states but excludes Israel. There had been hopes in Gaza and surrounding regions that Trump’s regional tour might bring about progress toward a ceasefire agreement or a resumption of humanitarian aid.

5 5 A woman reacts during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2025. (Reuters)

An Israeli blockade on Gaza has now entered its third month, with no signs of easing.

Local authorities and aid workers continue to express concern over the rising civilian toll and the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.

