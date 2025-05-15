Hospital in southern Gaza reports 54 people killed in overnight airstrikes in Khan Younis

A hospital in southern Gaza reported that 54 people were killed in overnight airstrikes in Khan Younis, as Israeli bombing entered its second consecutive night across the region.
According to staff at the hospital, some of the bodies arrived in pieces, with body bags carrying remains of more than one person. The hospital’s morgue confirmed the death toll at 54.
The previous night, similar bombing campaigns in both northern and southern Gaza had left at least 70 people dead, including nearly two dozen children.
The airstrikes coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East. His itinerary includes stops in Gulf states but excludes Israel. There had been hopes in Gaza and surrounding regions that Trump’s regional tour might bring about progress toward a ceasefire agreement or a resumption of humanitarian aid.
An Israeli blockade on Gaza has now entered its third month, with no signs of easing.
Local authorities and aid workers continue to express concern over the rising civilian toll and the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.