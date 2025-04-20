'He’s defying the courts': US protests flare as Trump faces fascism accusations

Opponents of President Donald Trump's administration took to the streets of communities large and small across the US on Saturday, decrying what they see as threats to the nation's democratic ideals.

The disparate events ranged from a march through midtown Manhattan and a rally in front of the White House to a demonstration at a Massachusetts commemoration of “the shot heard 'round the world” on April 19, 1775, marking the start of the Revolutionary War 250 years ago.

1 6 People play drums after marching during a rally to “Protect Migrants, Protect the Planet” in New York City. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the White House, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel" and "Due process," media footage showed.

Boston resident George Bryant, who was among those at the Concord protest, told the Associated Press he is concerned that the president is creating a “police state.” He held a sign saying, “Trump fascist regime must go now!”

2 6 Anti-Trump protest in New York City. (Reuters)

“He's defying the courts. He's kidnapping students. He's eviscerating the checks and balances,” Bryant said. “This is fascism.”

In Denver, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol with banners expressing solidarity with immigrants and telling the Trump administration: “Hands Off!” People waved US flags, some of them held upside down to signal distress.

3 6 People march to “Protect Migrants, Protect the Planet” in New York. (Reuters)

Thousands of people also marched through downtown Portland, Oregon, while in San Francisco, hundreds spelled out the words “Impeach & Remove” on a sandy beach along the Pacific Ocean, also with an inverted US flag.

People walked through downtown Anchorage, Alaska, with handmade signs listing reasons why they were demonstrating, including one that read: “No sign is BIG enough to list ALL of the reasons I'm here!”

4 6 A man holds a sign in front of Trump Tower, the street areas surrounding the building were closed by NYPD law enforcement, during a march. (Reuters)

Other protesters waved Palestinian flags while wearing keffiyeh scarves, chanting "free Palestine" and expressing solidarity with Palestinians killed in Israel's war in Gaza.

Some demonstrators carried symbols expressing support for Ukraine and urging Washington to be more decisive in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

5 6 Anti-Trump protest in New York City. (Reuters)

Protests were also planned outside Tesla car dealerships against billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk and his role in downsizing the federal government.

Near the Washington Monument, banners from protesters read: "hate never made any nation great" and "equal rights for all does not mean less rights for you."

6 6 People protest against tariffs, deportations, a variety of other policies outside the White House, in Washington. (Reuters)

Demonstrations were also held in New York City and Chicago, among dozens of other locations.

Thomas Bassford was among the demonstrators at the reenactment of the Battles of Lexington and Concord outside Boston. The 80-year-old retired mason from Maine said he believes Americans are under attack from their own government and need to stand up against it.

“This is a very perilous time in America for liberty,” said Bassford, who was with his partner, daughter and two grandsons. “I wanted the boys to learn about the origins of this country and that sometimes we have to fight for freedom," he told AP.

RELATED TOPICS Donald Trump