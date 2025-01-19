Hamas set to release hostages, ceasefire takes effect in contested Gaza after three hours of delay

The 471-day war in Gaza took a heavy toll of thousands dead, millions in hunger, and despair. After weeks of airstrikes, rocket attacks, and intense negotiations, a ceasefire agreement emerged on Friday. And after a few last minute intense parlays, the ceasefire began Sunday, as Hamas will release the first round of hostages in three-four hours.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made it clear that no ceasefire would begin until the names of the hostages set for release were handed over, keeping mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US alert to keep the fragile agreement from falling apart.

But Hamas submitted Sunday the names of three Israeli women hostages to be released, at 14:00 GMT, paving the way for a temporary truce.

But the journey to this moment was anything but smooth.

Missed deadlines, renewed violence, and political infighting in Israel added more drama to the 15-month-long uncertainty.

Here’s how events unfolded after the announcement of the ceasefire.

Netanyahu insists on hostage names before ceasefire

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed his demand: no truce until Hamas provided names of hostages they were willing to release. It was a non-negotiable demand, and until it was met, Israel wasn’t ready to step back from its offensive in Gaza.

"The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m., will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide," his office said in a statement.

Ceasefire pushed back as Hamas misses deadline

The ceasefire hit a snag when Hamas failed to meet Israel’s conditions on time. Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the delay, saying there could be no truce without guarantees that hostages would be freed.

As the scheduled time for the ceasefire to start at 8.30 a.m. (0630 GMT) passed, Israeli tanks continued to shell areas in Gaza.

Hagari said the political echelon had directed the military to delay implementation and that it retained freedom to continue attacks in the Gaza Strip as long as the ceasefire had not taken effect.

Hagari said the military was ready to implement the ceasefire, which would open the way to a possible end of the 15-month war, but it was also ready to act in case Hamas broke the terms of the deal.

Palestinians celebrate despite delay

In Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, celebrations broke out despite the delay in the ceasefire. Crowds gathered in the streets, cheering and chanting slogans in support of Hamas. According to Associated Press (AP), four masked and armed Hamas fighters arrived in vehicles, greeted by the crowd.

In Gaza City, the Hamas-run Civil Defence held a parade, with first responders waving Palestinian flags. Footage from the AP also showed a small group carrying Islamic Jihad flags, highlighting the involvement of the second-largest militant group in the October 7 attack.

Hamas-run police began reappearing in public after weeks of lying low during Israeli airstrikes. Residents of Gaza City reported seeing them in parts of the city, while an AP journalist observed a small deployment in Khan Younis.

Palestinian families started returning to their homes in parts of Gaza city. Overnight tank shelling continued near the Israeli border, but residents could be seen moving on foot with their belongings loaded onto donkey carts. The journey back home, though tentative, marked a hopeful step toward recovery.

8 killed as missed deadline sparks new wave of violence

When the ceasefire deadline passed in the morning, violence erupted. Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Gaza, targeting areas in the north, including Beit Hanoun. On the ground, Palestinian officials reported more lives lost in the fresh attacks.

Hamas said it was committed to the ceasefire but that it had been unable so far to provide the hostage list for "technical field reasons."

The Palestinian civil emergency service said that at least eight people were killed in the Israeli attacks and dozens wounded.

Medics reported tanks firing at the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, and said that an airstrike and tank fire also hit the northern town of Beit Hanoun, sending residents who had returned there in anticipation of the ceasefire fleeing.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, some celebratory gunshots and cheers were heard at 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) when the ceasefire was meant to take effect.

Israeli hardliner resigns over Gaza truce

Within the Israeli government, the ceasefire triggered political drama. National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a known hardliner, resigned in protest, accusing Netanyahu of giving in to Hamas.

His party, the Otzma Yehudit, is no longer part of the ruling coalition but has said it will bring down Netanyahu's government.

Israel’s far-right national security minister said earlier this week that he had blocked the deal, which he believed was treasonous.

While the coalition remained intact, the move underscored the difficult choices Netanyahu faced — choices that divided opinion both within the government and among the public.

Hamas submits names of hostages for release

Hamas finally handed over the names of three Israeli women hostages they would release. It was a breakthrough moment after days of uncertainty. Egyptian, Qatari, and US negotiators played a crucial role in getting the list.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later confirmed the release would happen in the afternoon, and in the coming days, four more female hostages would follow. For families awaiting news, it was a flicker of hope after weeks of anguish.

Ceasefire gets the green light

The long-awaited ceasefire started to take place after hours of delays and doubts. The Israeli government confirmed the agreement.

The truce, which started at 11.15 am local time, is a first step toward ultimately ending the conflict and returning nearly 100 hostages abducted in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that triggered it.

The first three are female hostages expected to be released through the Red Cross on Sunday. In return for each, 30 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will be released.

The Israeli prime minister's office said that the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza would take place after 1400 GMT.

It also said four other living female hostages would be freed in seven days.

This is the first phase of the ceasefire deal and is expected to last for 42 days.

(with inputs from Reuters and AP)