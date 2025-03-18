Gaza: Global leaders demand 'immediate halt to violence' as Benjamin Netanyahu digs in his feet

All eyes are on Gaza once again.

1 5 Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip March 18, 2025. (Reuters)

After the ceasefire collapsed when Israel launched its most intense airstrikes on the region the truce announced in January, over 400 lives have been lost.

The primary reason for Israel's renewed offensive by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was Hamas’ refusal to release hostages. According to the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza, the intense bombardment has killed at least four senior Hamas officials, including two top police officers in the administration.



2 5 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters)

Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel would continue to act against Hamas “with increasing military strength” until all hostages are returned.

Hamas, however, accused Netanyahu of deliberately sabotaging the ceasefire and placing the hostages in greater danger. A senior Hamas official said Israel’s decision to resume fighting was effectively a “death sentence” for the captives.

The renewed violence has triggered strong international reactions.

3 5 Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Reuters)

UN human rights chief Volker Turk expressed horror over the escalation, warning that further Israeli military action would “heap further misery upon a Palestinian population already suffering catastrophic conditions.”

Iran sharply condemned the Israeli strikes, with its foreign ministry holding the United States directly responsible for what it called the "continuation of genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories."

4 5 Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for a number of neighborhoods, following heavy Israeli strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip March 18, 2025. (Reuters)

France, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia also denounced the renewed hostilities. The French foreign ministry urged an “immediate halt to violence,” while Qatar’s Prime Minister called for decisive international action to restore peace talks. Saudi Arabia issued a statement “denouncing in the strongest terms” Israel’s attacks and urged global intervention.

The European Union’s aid commissioner Hadja Lahbib called for an immediate end to the renewed violence, saying, “Civilians have endured unimaginable suffering. This must stop.”

5 5 Palestinians walk at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip March 18, 2025. (Reuters)

The Red Cross reported that hospitals in Gaza are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, warning that medical facilities are overwhelmed due to the sheer scale of destruction.

As the conflict escalates, fears grow over the complete collapse of the ceasefire agreement and the risk of wider regional instability. With neither side backing down, the crisis in Gaza appears poised for further devastation.