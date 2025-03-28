Ghibli-styled Modi: AI art turns Prime Minister into cinematic icon

In a creative fusion of politics and art, MyGovIndia’s Instagram page has shared a series of AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reimagining him in Studio Ghibli-inspired strokes. From a commanding military leader to a serene sage walking through grand corridors, the images capture PM Modi in a variety of striking avatars.

The images posted with the caption, "Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Swipe through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes," add a cinematic flair, making the series feel straight out of a Ghibli film.

The visuals depict the prime minister shaking hands with global leaders, donning pilot gear in a cockpit, bonding with animals, and sharing tender moments with children.

As AI-generated, Ghibli-style art floods social media, these imaginative portrayals tap into the ongoing wave of creative digital expression, offering a whimsical take on political imagery.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands. Trump gives a thumbs-up gesture with his other hand.

PM Modi is wearing a camouflage military uniform. His expression is serious and stern, with furrowed eyebrows and a firm gaze. He is wearing round, reflective sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses, adding to his commanding and enigmatic presence.

The uniform consists of green and brown camouflage patterns, with a name tag that reads 'Narendra Modi' on the right side of his chest. The left side of his chest displays an insignia, possibly representing a defense force or military emblem. The shoulder patches feature golden accents with a leaf-like symbol, indicating a high-ranking position.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a selfie in a scenic outdoor setting.

PM Modi holds a golden staff vertically in front of him, pressing his palms together in a namaste gesture against it, with his eyes closed in a meditative and reverent expression. In the background, there are several individuals, including sadhus (Hindu ascetics) and other men dressed in traditional attire.

PM Modi is dressed in a green pilot jumpsuit with a patch on the chest that features an eagle emblem and the word "AVIONICS" written around it. He is seated inside the cockpit of an aircraft, waving with his gloved hand and wearing aviator sunglasses, giving him a stylish and adventurous look.

PM Modi is offering a garland of colorful flowers to a deity statue. He is kneeling and carefully placing the garland with both hands. He is wearing a red thread bracelet on his wrist, a common symbol of religious or spiritual practice in Hindu culture.

PM Modi standing in front of the Vande Bharat Express train. The name of the train is clearly visible in both Hindi and English on its side, along with the Indian flag and the word 'Manager' written near one of the doors.

PM Modi is sitting barefoot on a wooden beach chair. He gazes out at the calm, turquoise ocean.

PM Modi is seated comfortably on a wooden chair as he interacts with a playful cheetah cub standing on a small table. The man is gently holding the cub’s front paws as it reaches out toward him. On the floor, there are two more young animals—a lion cub with soft golden fur, and a white kitten with bright blue eyes.

PM Modi is sweeping an outdoor area with a broom. A striped cloth (gamcha) is draped over his left shoulder. He is focusing on cleaning the littered ground, which is scattered with plastic cups, wrappers, and cans.

The image depicts PM Modi has a warm, affectionate smile and holding a young girl in his arms. The child is gently placing her small hand on the man’s cheek, while he holds her close with both arms wrapped securely around her.

PM Modi is seated on a sofa and affectionately patting a small calf resting beside him. The calf, with its soft brown fur, is adorned with a garland of white and red flowers around its neck.

PM Modi dressed in a traditional orange robe with green borders, walking through a grand corridor. He is wearing a large wooden bead necklace (mala), giving him the appearance of a sage or spiritual figure.