Frustrated students demand 1 lakh railway jobs amid notification for 32,438 vacancies

The recent Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) notification has triggered a wave of frustration among aspirants, as evident from social media posts flooding the trending hashtag.

Despite lakhs of vacant posts in the railway sector, only 32,438 vacancies have been announced for Group D recruitment.

Students are demanding that the government increase the number to at least 1 lakh, citing a lack of opportunities. The application process is open until February 22. However, the announcement has left students disappointed, especially since this recruitment comes after a six-year hiatus.

Here are some of the reactions:

2 12 X/mantoshmeena12

‘When will you understand our pain?’

One user directly addressed the railway minister, saying, “When will you understand the pain of students? There are lakhs of vacancies in railways, but recruitment is only for 32,000 posts. What kind of joke is this?”

3 12 X/StrSa30

‘Only 32,000 posts after 5 years!’

Another user expressed disbelief, stating, “After five years, only 32,000 posts have been announced. Shame! #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”

4 12 X/SumitTi90052085

‘Delayed and insufficient recruitment’

Another post read, “Railway recruitment came late, and even then, it did not come properly. #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”

5 12 X/abhinaymaths

‘A government that ignores youth needs to answer’

Another individual invoked a popular saying, writing, “Less for the one who needs more! And now, no lice crawling into the ear. #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.” The cryptic post apparently emphasised the frustration with the government’s inaction.

6 12 X/sahanisunil01

‘Unfair to students after 6 years’

One user lamented: “After six years, recruitment for Group D has come, but only for 32,000 posts. This is injustice to railway aspirants. The government should increase the posts to at least 1 lakh.”

7 12 X/Nazim__kassar

‘Technical graduates left waiting’

Another post highlighted issues faced by technical candidates: “Railways made ITI compulsory for technical posts, and now ITI graduates are sitting unemployed. The government should listen to the crying students. #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”

8 12 X/surendr46655599

‘Railways sold, hope destroyed’

Anger took a turn with one post that read “#RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo #SoldTheRailways, sold the country.”

9 12 X/Murli_214

‘The youth are disappointed’

Calling out the government’s inefficiency, a user wrote, “Railway is India’s biggest department, yet only 32,438 vacancies? This creates a disappointing situation for the youth. #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”

10 12 X/mishraji_0052

‘Youth will bring change’

One student shared a motivational line: “Whenever the youth speak up, governments shake. #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”

11 12 X/YogiBaloti

‘Employment is a right, not a joke’

Another post read, “Railway Group D: Only the name is big, and the vision is small. Employment is the youth’s right, don’t make a joke of it.”

12 12 X/neerajmeena3738

‘Government must listen to unemployed youth’

Another user emphasised: “Unemployed students are looking toward the government for railway recruitment. The government should also listen. #RailwayLevel1_1Lakh_VacancyDo.”