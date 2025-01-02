From snowy Uttarakhand to Kumbh-bound Prayagraj, winter settles in over north India

1 7 PTI

A vendor braves the cold winter morning in Jammu to sell vegetables on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

2 7 PTI

Visitors wrapped in colourful shawls brave the chilly winter morning at the Taj Mahal in Agra, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

3 7 PTI

Devotees gather around a bonfire to ward off the winter chill at Sangam in Prayagraj, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

4 7 PTI

Vehicles navigate through dense fog on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, experiencing low visibility on a chilly winter morning in Gurugram, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

5 7

Police personnel participate in a rally to mark National Road Safety Week in Bikaner, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

6 7 PTI

A Paryavaran Mitra (Snow Warrior) from Nagar Palika Parishad Joshimath collects litter discarded by tourists as part of a campaign to save the environment, in Chamoli district, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

7 7 PTI

Tourists revel in the beauty of Manali's Solang Nala blanketed in fresh snowfall, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

