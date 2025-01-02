MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
From snowy Uttarakhand to Kumbh-bound Prayagraj, winter settles in over north India

The New Year has arrived and the mercury has plummeted across much of the country

Our Web Desk Published 02.01.25, 03:47 PM
A vendor braves the cold winter morning in Jammu to sell vegetables on Thursday, January 2, 2025. 

Visitors wrapped in colourful shawls brave the chilly winter morning at the Taj Mahal in Agra, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Devotees gather around a bonfire to ward off the winter chill at Sangam in Prayagraj, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. 

Vehicles navigate through dense fog on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, experiencing low visibility on a chilly winter morning in Gurugram, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Police personnel participate in a rally to mark National Road Safety Week in Bikaner, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

A Paryavaran Mitra (Snow Warrior) from Nagar Palika Parishad Joshimath collects litter discarded by tourists as part of a campaign to save the environment, in Chamoli district, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. 

Tourists revel in the beauty of Manali's Solang Nala blanketed in fresh snowfall, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. 

