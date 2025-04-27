The Great Indian Bizarre: Stone chunk in washing machine, woman faces weird demands from boss

1 3 TTO Graphics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone chunk in washing machine

In the endless universe of “what ifs,” a man decided to answer what nobody asked: what happens if you put a giant stone inside a washing machine?

A video, now clocking over 81,000 likes, shows our curious case sitting next to a washing machine, cradling a rock.

Then he shoves it into the washing machine drum. The machine, in what might be the fastest existential crisis on record, immediately self-destructs.

Parts flew, screws screamed, dignity evaporated.

The clip, shared by the handle ‘XYZ ZONE’, left the internet baffled. "Why?" asked a lot of commenters on X.

One X user lamented, “I've been thinking about buying this machine for 3 years and you have ruined it here.”

The Telegraph Online could not confirm the location of this grand science experiment.

2 3 TTO Graphics.

Demands from boss

A woman has gone viral after resigning from her job due to a conflict with her manager, who demanded GPS data, hospital photos, and medical documents while she was attending to a family member’s cancer surgery—despite prior notice of her absence.

The manager reportedly harassed her with repeated questions, shouted at her for 30 minutes, and demanded an apology, prompting her to quit instead.

In a widely circulated post on X (formerly Twitter), the woman revealed that she had already informed her team lead in advance that she would miss a work seminar due to a close relative undergoing cancer surgery.

According to her posts, when she told the manager that his behavior was inappropriate, he became defensive and retorted that she had no right to instruct him on how to perform his duties. She added that he kept repeating the phrase, “Tum ne surgery karni thi?” ("Were you supposed to perform the surgery?").

“I sent him a resignation email,” she wrote.

Her story, shared on social media, sparked widespread support and criticism of toxic workplace culture, privacy violations, and managerial overreach.

One user expressed frustration with such management styles, stating, “Unfortunately, these ‘tough’ managers are a fav of upper management.” Another questioned the lack of escalation channels, writing, “This is insane. Can't you complain about him to someone else, esp since you had already informed your team lead that you won't be able to attend?”

Others highlighted the lack of basic employee rights. “Don't you have casual holidays?” a commenter asked. “After sharing the details, please do address how he needs to speak to you or any other employees. This is not the way.”

3 3 TTO Graphics.

“Fast & foolish"

A woman in Uttar Pradesh clearly mistook the Bundelkhand Expressway for Yash Raj Studios.

In a series of viral Instagram reels that had aunties gasping and uncles rage-typing on WhatsApp, the now-infamous “Reel Bhabhi” danced, posed, and even sprawled across her husband’s lap while he drove — all in the name of social media clout.

One reel even shows her standing on the moving car’s bonnet like she’s auditioning for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 2: Expressway Edition, minus Shah Rukh Khan and the seatbelt.

The internet watched, the likes poured in, but so did something else — a whopping fine of Rs 22,500 from the Kanpur Nagar RTO.

The husband — now better known as “Lap Singh Chauhan” — didn’t walk away scot-free either.

He received a Rs 10,000 total fine for letting his wife turn the family car into a TikTok trolley.

A senior RTO officer fumed, “It’s dangerous, illegal, and absolutely idiotic.”

Social media exploded with memes, and netizens crowned her “Reel Bhabhi”, with comments ranging from “Queen of Content” to “Next stop: Kachaudi stall and jail.”

Officials have now issued a stern warning to all aspiring influencers: Expressways are for vehicles, not viral videos. If you must channel your inner Katrina Kaif, try the terrace — not traffic.

So what’s next for Reel Bhabhi? Word is, she's planning her next viral moment... this time from court.

(Compiled by Sriroopa Dutta, Atrayee Bose, Aniket Jha)