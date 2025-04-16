From Delhi to Imphal, Congress protests nationwide over ED chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet against Congress leaders SoniaGandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case triggered protests from party workers across the country Wednesday.

State Congress units held demonstrations outside ED offices in Imphal, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Patna as they termed the chargesheet politically motivated.

In Patna, activists sprayed black paint on the agency’s signboard as part of their demonstration.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora was detained during the protest in Guwahati.

In Jammu, police stopped a protest march organised by Congress members, who were rallying against the ED’s move.

"Your despotic Sarkar is hell-bent on targeting the Congress, to whitewash its own sins. BJP's economic mismanagement is spiralling out of control. Desperation is gathering steam. No vision, No solution, only diversion," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot spoke during a protest after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Jaipur, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Congress members staged a protest after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora was detained during a protest against the ED after the agency filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case, in Guwahati, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Activists raised slogans and sprayed a signboard of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with black paint, amid protests by Congress members after the ED filed a chargesheet against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in Patna, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Police personnel tried to stop Congress supporters protesting against the ED after the agency filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case, in Dehradun, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Congress supporters protested against the Enforcement Directorate after the agency filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case, in Ranchi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Congress members staged a protest after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Police detained Congress party workers who were staging a protest against the ED over filing of chargesheet against senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case, in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Congress supporters protested against the ED after the agency filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.