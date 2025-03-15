From boundary to blockbusters: David Warner set for Telugu cinema debut with 'Robinhood'

Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make his debut in Indian cinema with a cameo role in the upcoming Telugu heist-comedy entertainer, Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela.

The film, directed by Venky Kudumula, is scheduled for release on March 28, 2025

The makers of Robinhood unveiled the first look of Warner from the film, which was shared by Warner’s fans.

The poster shows Warner in a sleek and uber-cool avatar, gazing beneath a spotlight, exuding an enigmatic presence typical of masala entertainers.

“After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo,” the poster reads,

Warner shared the post on X and it has amassed over 150K views, generating excitement among the Aussie opener’s fans in India.

Warner, known for his aggressive batting style and on-field theatrics, has shared a deep connection with Telugu cinema.

His TikTok videos during the COVID-19 lockdown featured him recreating popular Telugu songs such as ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa and ‘Mind Block’ from Sarileru Neekevvaru, and were appreciated by Indian audiences.

Director Venky Kudumula, speaking to Hindustan Times, revealed that he always envisioned someone special for the cameo role in Robinhood.

“From the point I wrote this cameo, I knew I wanted someone special. It is a very important role, and when I shared with my actors and producer that David was on my mind, they were very excited and went ahead with it,” he said.

6 7 A scene from CRED UPI's advertisement featuring S.S. Rajamouli and David Warner (Screengrab)

Warner had earlier collaborated with renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli for an advertisement with Cred UPI and even portrayed the character of Pushpa in a promotional campaign for a mattress brand, Wakefit.

7 7 David Warner in the WakeFit advertisement. (Screengrab)

In the clip, Warner promoted India's first-ever mattress temperature controller while performing the iconic Thaggede Le hand gesture of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj.

The advertisement caption read, “David naam sunn ke tourist samjha kya, mate? Fire hai mein.”

