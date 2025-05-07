From Bengaluru to Prayagraj: People across India celebrate Operation Sindoor

1 14 People hold placards and raise slogans as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Bengaluru. PTI picture

As details of Operation Sindoor, India’s bold cross-border strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, came to light,locals celebrated the military action by bursting crackers, expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces and cheering the precision strikes.

2 14 People raise slogans outside the Pakistan High Commission following 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi. PTI picture

3 14 People burst firecrackers as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Bikaner. PTI picture

4 14 BJP workers burst firecrackers and wave the tricolour as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Ranchi. PTI picture

Social media also lit up with reactions, as netizens shared videos and tweets praising the operation and saluting the bravery of the Narendra Modi Government. Hashtags related to Operation Sindoor began trending, with many lauding the precision and effectiveness of the strikes.

5 14 People wave the tricolour as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Lucknow. PTI picture

6 14 People offer sweets to each other as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Varanasi. PTI picture

7 14 A woman blows a conch shell as people hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Prayagraj. PTI picture

8 14 People burst firecrackers and wave the tricolour as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Prayagraj. PTI picture

The operation, launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF), marks a significant military offensive targeting the heart of terror organisations operating across the Line of Control (LoC). With nine high-value targets destroyed, the move is being viewed as a decisive retaliation to recent terror activity on Indian soil.

9 14 BJP workers burst firecrackers and wave the tricolour as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Ranchi. PTI picture

According to reports by news agency PTI, the IAF carried out intelligence-led airstrikes that hit nine terrorist facilities.

“Four targets of Jaish-e-Mohammed, 3 of Lashkar-e-Taiba, 2 of Hizbul Mujahideen terror groups hit in intelligence-based IAF strikes,” sources informed PTI.

10 14 People in Nagpur celebrate air strikes by Indian armed forces. Screen grab from X

11 14 BJP members hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Pune. PTI picture

The choice of targets and the scale of the operation suggest a well-planned and deeply strategic move by Indian forces, aimed not just at inflicting damage but also at sending a stern message to those harbouring and supporting terrorism.

12 14 Members of Namami Gange Programme hold posters of 'Bharat Mata' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Varanasi. PTI picture

13 14 School students wave the tricolour as they hail the missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, in Patna. PTI picture

14 14 School teachers hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Bikaner. PTI picture