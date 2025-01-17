Focus on Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal as selectors convene to pick ODI squad for CT

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, will convene Saturday to pick India's squad for the Champions Trophy next month and the three-match ODI series against England starting January 22.

And, fans, critics and former cricketers will put tomorrow’s selections under the lens given the dismal performance of the Indian cricket team under its new coach Gautam Gambhir.

The underlying challenge is whether to persist with struggling established players or reward domestic excellence with international opportunities ahead of the matches. It will be a tough choice for the selectors with Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness in question and Yashasvi Jaiswals’ excellent form in Test but ODI inexperience a factor.

Here’s a look at why faces like Karun Nair, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jaiswal deserve serious consideration.

Bumrah dilemma

Bumrah has been under the scanner since suffering back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia.

Physios at the BCCI Centre of Excellence advised him to “off-load,” and they are closely monitoring his fitness.

The decision to include him hinges on inputs from physios and a potential last-minute assessment. The selectors must weigh the risks of pushing an unfit Bumrah into a high-stakes tournament.

Jaiswal juggernaut rolls on

Jaiswal, 23, is a strong contender for a spot in the provisional 15. His recent form, coupled with his ability to offer a left-handed option at the top, gives the selectors a tough choice to make.

But can we place him into a batting line-up that already boasts stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer?

Karun Nair’s form

With a staggering 752 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, including five centuries, Karun Nair has made an emphatic case for a middle-order spot.

Despite his past inconsistencies, his current form makes him a valuable addition, especially with questions lingering over the depth in India’s batting line-up.

His sequence of scores (112*, 44, 163*, 111*, 112, and 122*) has not only propelled Vidarbha into the semi-finals but also earned praise from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who termed it “nothing short of extraordinary.”

While it might be tough to displace established players like Hardik Pandya, Nair’s inclusion in the England series could offer clarity on his role and selectors need to make a wise decision.

Chakravarthy: The X-factor

In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy’s 18 wickets in just six innings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy highlighted his match-winning abilities.

With Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness still a question mark, Chakravarthy’s mystery spin could provide India with a much-needed edge in subcontinent pitches.

He’s no stranger to pressure, having delivered under high stakes in the IPL.

Shreyas is also knocking at the door, but it’s not ‘Iyer’

With an impressive 18 wickets in just 9 innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas Gopal makes an interesting case for a spot in India’s squad. Gopal has proven himself as a reliable spinner, capable of making breakthroughs when needed most.

While he may not have the same star power as some of his peers, Gopal’s batting and ability to bowl in the middle overs make him a strategic asset for India. Is it the right time to replace Ravindra Jadeja, aged 36?

Gopal’s case is certainly worth a second look.

Mayank Agarwal: A batting resurgence

With 619 runs in 9 innings at an average of 103 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mayank Agarwal is proving his worth once again. Once labelled as an IPL star not fit for international cricket after a series of disappointing performances, Agarwal has reshaped the narrative.

While the top order is congested, Agarwal could still find a spot in the middle order. His recent form makes him a reliable option filling the gaps in India’s batting depth..

Other headaches

The selectors also face tough decisions regarding the wicketkeeper-batter slot. While Rishabh Pant is a likely choice, Sanju Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy has raised eyebrows, paving the way for young Dhruv Jurel as the backup option.

Prasidh Krishna’s strong domestic performance has bolstered his case for a spot alongside established pacers.

The presence of Rohit Sharma at tomorrow’s press conference might indicate stability in leadership, but the time is ripe for change in personnel. Will the BCCI spring a surprise and reward Nair’s five centuries, Chakravarthy’s bowling excellence, and Jaiswal’s consistent run-making?